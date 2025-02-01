Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR investor five-year losses grow to 50% as the stock sheds US$96m this past week

For many, the main point of investing is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But the main game is to find enough winners to more than offset the losers So we wouldn't blame long term Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) shareholders for doubting their decision to hold, with the stock down 50% over a half decade. Even worse, it's down 20% in about a month, which isn't fun at all.

Given the past week has been tough on shareholders, let's investigate the fundamentals and see what we can learn.

Because Xencor made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over five years, Xencor grew its revenue at 2.6% per year. That's far from impressive given all the money it is losing. Given the weak growth, the share price fall of 8% isn't particularly surprising. The key question is whether the company can make it to profitability, and beyond, without trouble. It could be worth putting it on your watchlist and revisiting when it makes its maiden profit.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGM:XNCR Earnings and Revenue Growth February 1st 2025

Xencor is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. You can see what analysts are predicting for Xencor in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 24% in the last year, Xencor shareholders lost 2.5%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. However, the loss over the last year isn't as bad as the 8% per annum loss investors have suffered over the last half decade. We'd need to see some sustained improvements in the key metrics before we could muster much enthusiasm. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Xencor that you should be aware of.

