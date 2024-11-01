GuruFocus.com

Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Earnings Growth and Strategic ...



  • GAAP Earnings per Share (EPS): $1.21 for Q3 2024.

  • Ongoing Earnings per Share (EPS): $1.25 for Q3 2024, compared to $1.23 in Q3 2023.

  • Capital Investment: $2 billion invested in energy infrastructure in Q3 2024.

  • Rate Cases and Nonfuel Riders Impact: Increased earnings by $0.25 per share.

  • Higher AFUDC Impact: Increased earnings by $0.04 per share.

  • Higher O&M Expenses Impact: Decreased earnings by $0.09 per share.

  • Higher Depreciation and Amortization Impact: Decreased earnings by $0.08 per share.

  • Higher Interest Charges Impact: Decreased earnings by $0.08 per share.

  • Weather and Leap Year Adjusted Electric Sales: Increased 0.2% year-to-date; 1.3% increase in Q3 2024.

  • 2024 Earnings Guidance: Reaffirmed at $3.50 to $3.60 per share.

  • 2025 Earnings Guidance: Initiated at $3.75 to $3.85 per share.

  • Five-Year Capital Investment Plan: $45 billion, with an annual rate base growth of 9.4%.

  • O&M Cost Increase Forecast: Revised to 3% to 4% increase relative to 2023.

  • Dividend Growth Objective: Modified to 4% to 6%, with expectations at the low end of the range.

Release Date: October 31, 2024

Release Date: October 31, 2024

Positive Points

  • Xcel Energy Inc (NASDAQ:XEL) delivered ongoing earnings of $1.25 per share for the third quarter, exceeding the previous year's $1.23 per share.

  • The company reaffirmed its 2024 earnings guidance of $3.50 to $3.60 per share and initiated 2025 guidance of $3.75 to $3.85 per share.

  • Xcel Energy Inc (NASDAQ:XEL) introduced a five-year $45 billion capital investment plan focused on clean energy, customer electrification, new load growth, and safety and reliability.

  • The company has maintained a strong track record, delivering on its earnings guidance for 19 consecutive years.

  • Xcel Energy Inc (NASDAQ:XEL) has successfully settled 86 of the 179 submitted claims related to the Smokehouse Creek wildfire, demonstrating progress in resolving outstanding liabilities.

Negative Points

  • The Minnesota Commission disallowed $46 million of replacement power costs, resulting in a $35 million charge for Xcel Energy Inc (NASDAQ:XEL) in the third quarter.

  • Higher O&M expenses decreased earnings by $0.09 per share, reflecting increased generation maintenance and storm expenses.

  • Higher depreciation and amortization, driven by capital investment programs, decreased earnings by $0.08 per share.

  • The company faced higher interest charges, decreasing earnings by $0.08 per share due to rising interest rates and increased debt levels.

  • Xcel Energy Inc (NASDAQ:XEL) is facing increased costs from recent excess liability insurance renewals, impacting financial performance.

