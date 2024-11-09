Wynnstay Properties' (LON:WSP) Dividend Will Be £0.10

The board of Wynnstay Properties Plc (LON:WSP) has announced that it will pay a dividend of £0.10 per share on the 13th of December. The payment will take the dividend yield to 3.6%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Wynnstay Properties' Projected Earnings Seem Likely To Cover Future Distributions

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. Based on the last payment, Wynnstay Properties was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, EPS could fall by 9.5% if the company can't turn things around from the last few years. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 57%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of £0.118 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of £0.255. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 8.0% per annum over that time. We like to see dividends have grown at a reasonable rate, but with at least one substantial cut in the payments, we're not certain this dividend stock would be ideal for someone intending to live on the income.

Dividend Growth Is Doubtful

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Wynnstay Properties has seen earnings per share falling at 9.5% per year over the last five years. Declining earnings will inevitably lead to the company paying a lower dividend in line with lower profits.

In Summary

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Wynnstay Properties that you should be aware of before investing. Is Wynnstay Properties not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

