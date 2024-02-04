Wynnstay Group's (LON:WYN) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

Wynnstay Group Plc's (LON:WYN) periodic dividend will be increasing on the 30th of April to £0.1175, with investors receiving 1.3% more than last year's £0.116. This will take the annual payment to 4.6% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

Wynnstay Group's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, Wynnstay Group's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Unless the company can turn things around, EPS could fall by 5.0% over the next year. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 64%, which is definitely feasible to continue.

Wynnstay Group Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The annual payment during the last 10 years was £0.0875 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was £0.173. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 7.0% per annum over that time. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. Over the past five years, it looks as though Wynnstay Group's EPS has declined at around 5.0% a year. If earnings continue declining, the company may have to make the difficult choice of reducing the dividend or even stopping it completely - the opposite of dividend growth.

In Summary

In summary, it's great to see that the company can raise the dividend and keep it in a sustainable range. While the payments look sustainable for now, earnings have been shrinking so the dividend could come under pressure in the future. This looks like it could be a good dividend stock going forward, but we would note that the payout ratio has been at higher levels in the past so it could happen again.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for Wynnstay Group that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is Wynnstay Group not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

