Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Will Pay A Dividend Of £0.056

The board of Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN) has announced that it will pay a dividend of £0.056 per share on the 31st of October. This takes the dividend yield to 5.0%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

Wynnstay Group's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Wynnstay Group's earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

EPS is set to fall by 6.5% over the next 12 months if recent trends continue. However, if the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 77%, meaning that most of the company's earnings is being paid out to shareholders.

Wynnstay Group Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was £0.093, compared to the most recent full-year payment of £0.174. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.4% a year over that time. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

Dividend Growth Is Doubtful

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. In the last five years, Wynnstay Group's earnings per share has shrunk at approximately 6.5% per annum. If earnings continue declining, the company may have to make the difficult choice of reducing the dividend or even stopping it completely - the opposite of dividend growth.

In Summary

Overall, this is a reasonable dividend, and it being raised is an added bonus. The earnings coverage is acceptable for now, but with earnings on the decline we would definitely keep an eye on the payout ratio. The payment isn't stellar, but it could make a decent addition to a dividend portfolio.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Wynnstay Group that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

