Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.25

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) will pay a dividend of $0.25 on the 30th of August. This payment means the dividend yield will be 1.3%, which is below the average for the industry.

View our latest analysis for Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. However, prior to this announcement, Wynn Resorts' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

ADVERTISEMENT

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 23.7% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 15%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $11.50 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $1.00. Dividend payments have fallen sharply, down 91% over that time. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

Wynn Resorts May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

With a relatively unstable dividend, and a poor history of shrinking dividends, it's even more important to see if EPS is growing. Unfortunately, Wynn Resorts' earnings per share has been essentially flat over the past five years, which means the dividend may not be increased each year. While growth may be thin on the ground, Wynn Resorts could always pay out a higher proportion of earnings to increase shareholder returns.

Our Thoughts On Wynn Resorts' Dividend

Overall, we think Wynn Resorts is a solid choice as a dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't raised this year. The payout ratio looks good, but unfortunately the company's dividend track record isn't stellar. The payment isn't stellar, but it could make a decent addition to a dividend portfolio.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. To that end, Wynn Resorts has 4 warning signs (and 2 which are significant) we think you should know about. Is Wynn Resorts not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.