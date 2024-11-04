Wynn misses third-quarter profit, revenue estimates on weak Las Vegas business

Wynn Resorts posted quarterly profit and revenue below Wall Street expectations on Monday, due to sluggish casino business in Las Vegas, sending its shares down 2.8% in extended trading.

Revenue from its Las Vegas operations declined by 1.9% to $607.17 million, mainly due to a 13.6% year-over-year dip in casino revenue. This was partially offset by a 20% rise in entertainment, retail and other sales.

Last week, rival MGM Resorts also posted weak sales from its Vegas casinos, attributing the decline to a loss of "high-end bulk business" in the third quarter.

"The timing of the trips from these largest customers is not, of course, our choice and so some of that just didn't fall in this third quarter as we would have expected it to," MGM said during its post-earnings call last week.

Wynn's total revenue for the third quarter came in at $1.69 billion, compared with analysts' average estimate of $1.73 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

The company reported a lower-than-expected quarterly adjusted profit per share of 90 cents, missing Wall Street's projected earnings of $1.10.

