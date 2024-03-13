Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH), a leading global hotel franchisor with a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. The Chief Accounting Officer of the company, Nicola Rossi, sold 3,200 shares of the company on March 12, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $79 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $252,800.Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 11,200 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The company's insider transaction history over the last year indicates that there have been no insider buys and two insider sells.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc's Chief Accounting Officer Sells Company Shares

The market capitalization of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc stands at $6.457 billion as of the date of the insider's recent sale. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 23.31, which is above the industry median of 20.65 but below the companys historical median price-earnings ratio.Regarding the stock's valuation, with a trading price of $79 and a GuruFocus Value of $79.18, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The sale by the Chief Accounting Officer may be of interest to investors monitoring insider activities as part of their investment research. It is important to note that insider transactions are only one of many factors that investors may consider and do not necessarily indicate future stock performance.

