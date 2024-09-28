WW International removes CEO

WW International has removed CEO Sima Sistani from the chief executive role effective immediately, the company previously known as Weight Watchers said in a statement, naming board member Tara Comonte (pictured) as Interim Chief Executive Officer. Photo courtesy of WW International

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- WW International has removed CEO Sima Sistani from the chief executive role effective immediately, the company previously known as Weight Watchers said in a statement.

Sistani leaves the New York City-based global weight loss and maintenance company after an approximately two-and-a-half-year run as CEO.

Board member Tara Comonte was appointed Interim Chief Executive Officer, the company said in a statement.

During her tenure, Sistani oversaw a philosophical shift, championing the company's acquisition of San Francisco-based telehealth platform Weekend Health, Inc.

The acquisition was part of WW International's move towards a rebrand that began with the 2018 name change as the company looks to redefine itself as a healthy lifestyle company.

WW International did not give a reason for Sistani's departure.

"On behalf of the Board, I want to sincerely thank Sima for her leadership in advancing our strategy, for adding WeightWatchers Clinic to our offerings and for her unwavering commitment to our mission," Board of Directors Chair Thilo Semmelbauer said in the company's statement.

"We wish her all the best in her future endeavors."

No quotes from Sistani were included in the company's statement.

Comonte, who joined the board in June of 2023, is now charged with "improving its [WW International] operational and financial performance while continuing to build on its product innovation and solutions for members."

She previously served as CEO of he most recently served as the Chief Executive Officer of New York-based TMRW Life Sciences, Inc., according to her company bio.

The company promotes itself as producing the only FDA-cleared automated platform that digitally tracks, monitors, and stores frozen eggs and embryos.

"I am looking forward to partnering closely with the WeightWatchers' leadership team and Board as we advance the Company's strategy to expand access and care during this critical period of our transformation," Comonte said in the company's statement.

"WeightWatchers is a strong, globally recognized business with a proven track record of success and competitive leadership advantage. I am confident that we have the right team in place and are focused on the right strategies to drive growth while staying true to our mission to empower members to live healthier, longer lives."