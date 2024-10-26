WSFS Financial Corp (WSFS) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Loan and Deposit Growth ...

Core EPS: $1.08 per share.

Core ROA: 1.22%.

Core Return on Tangible Common Equity: 16.96%.

Loan Growth: Increased 5% annualized.

Deposit Growth: Increased 3% annualized.

Loan-to-Deposit Ratio: 80% as of September 30.

Core Fee Revenue: $90.1 million, up 5% linked quarter and 23% year over year.

Wealth Management Fee Revenue: Declined 3% linked quarter, increased 12% year over year.

Cash Connect Revenue: Increased 3% linked quarter and 50% year over year.

Core Noninterest Expense: $163.7 million, up 5% linked quarter.

Net Interest Income Growth: 2% linked quarter.

Net Interest Margin: 3.78%, down 7 basis points from 2Q '24.

Total Net Credit Cost: $20.1 million, increased modestly compared to the prior quarter.

Nonperforming Assets: Increased 12 basis points quarter-over-quarter to 44 basis points.

Net Charge-offs: Increased 14 basis points quarter-over-quarter to 58 basis points.

Total Stockholders' Equity: Increased 8% linked quarter.

Book Value Per Share: Increased 8% linked quarter to $45.37.

Tangible Book Value Per Share: Increased 13% linked quarter to $28.56.

Release Date: October 25, 2024

Positive Points

WSFS Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WSFS) reported a core EPS of $1.08 per share, demonstrating strong financial performance.

Loans and deposits increased by 5% and 3% respectively on an annualized basis, indicating healthy growth.

Core fee revenue rose by 5% quarter-over-quarter and 23% year-over-year, showcasing robust revenue generation.

Successful completion of the trust accounting system conversion and upgraded client account portal positions WSFS for future growth.

Total stockholders' equity increased by 8% linked quarter, reflecting strong market value increases and earnings.

Negative Points

Net interest margin decreased by 7 basis points from the previous quarter, impacted by higher-priced deposits.

Nonperforming assets increased by 12 basis points quarter-over-quarter, driven by two problem loans.

Net charge-offs rose by 14 basis points quarter-over-quarter, primarily due to a write-down of a nonperforming loan.

Core noninterest expense increased by 5% linked quarter, driven by unfunded loan commitment reserves and higher loan workout costs.

Wealth management fee revenue declined by 3% linked quarter, despite a 12% increase over the previous year.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you explain the impact of the hedge program on the net interest margin (NIM) and what you expect per 25 basis point rate hike? A: David Burg, CFO, explained that the NIM reduction of 7 basis points was due to a write-up of the investment portfolio, a tick-up in nonaccruals, and higher deposit costs. The hedge program, now completed at $1.5 billion, mitigates asset sensitivity. The hedges will reduce the impact of rate cuts on NIM, previously estimated at 5 basis points per 25 basis point cut.

