WSFS Financial Corp (WSFS) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Loan and Deposit Growth ...

Core EPS: $1.08 per share.
Core ROA: 1.22%.
Core Return on Tangible Common Equity: 16.96%.
Loan Growth: Increased 5% annualized.
Deposit Growth: Increased 3% annualized.
Loan-to-Deposit Ratio: 80% as of September 30.
Core Fee Revenue: $90.1 million, up 5% linked quarter and 23% year over year.
Wealth Management Fee Revenue: Declined 3% linked quarter, increased 12% year over year.
Cash Connect Revenue: Increased 3% linked quarter and 50% year over year.
Core Noninterest Expense: $163.7 million, up 5% linked quarter.
Net Interest Income Growth: 2% linked quarter.
Net Interest Margin: 3.78%, down 7 basis points from 2Q '24.
Total Net Credit Cost: $20.1 million, increased modestly compared to the prior quarter.
Nonperforming Assets: Increased 12 basis points quarter-over-quarter to 44 basis points.
Net Charge-offs: Increased 14 basis points quarter-over-quarter to 58 basis points.
Total Stockholders' Equity: Increased 8% linked quarter.
Book Value Per Share: Increased 8% linked quarter to $45.37.
Tangible Book Value Per Share: Increased 13% linked quarter to $28.56.
Positive Points
WSFS Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WSFS) reported a core EPS of $1.08 per share, demonstrating strong financial performance.
Loans and deposits increased by 5% and 3% respectively on an annualized basis, indicating healthy growth.
Core fee revenue rose by 5% quarter-over-quarter and 23% year-over-year, showcasing robust revenue generation.
Successful completion of the trust accounting system conversion and upgraded client account portal positions WSFS for future growth.
Total stockholders' equity increased by 8% linked quarter, reflecting strong market value increases and earnings.
Negative Points
Net interest margin decreased by 7 basis points from the previous quarter, impacted by higher-priced deposits.
Nonperforming assets increased by 12 basis points quarter-over-quarter, driven by two problem loans.
Net charge-offs rose by 14 basis points quarter-over-quarter, primarily due to a write-down of a nonperforming loan.
Core noninterest expense increased by 5% linked quarter, driven by unfunded loan commitment reserves and higher loan workout costs.
Wealth management fee revenue declined by 3% linked quarter, despite a 12% increase over the previous year.
Q & A Highlights
Q: Can you explain the impact of the hedge program on the net interest margin (NIM) and what you expect per 25 basis point rate hike? A: David Burg, CFO, explained that the NIM reduction of 7 basis points was due to a write-up of the investment portfolio, a tick-up in nonaccruals, and higher deposit costs. The hedge program, now completed at $1.5 billion, mitigates asset sensitivity. The hedges will reduce the impact of rate cuts on NIM, previously estimated at 5 basis points per 25 basis point cut.
Q: How do you see the fee revenue, particularly from credit, debit, and ATM fees, trending in the fourth quarter and into 2025? A: David Burg noted that Cash Connect saw significant market share gains. The focus is now on optimizing the network to drive efficiency. While top-line revenue may decline due to lower interest rates, expenses will also decrease, potentially leading to higher profitability.
Q: What was the impact of Spring EQ revenue on fee income this quarter? A: The Spring EQ sale resulted in an earn-out of about $2 million due to achieving origination volume targets. Future earn-outs depend on 2025 volumes, which are under discussion. No new originations are expected in the fourth quarter.
Q: How should we think about potential net charge-offs (NCOs) given the lumpiness from commercial charge-offs? A: David Burg stated that the uptick in credit metrics was driven by a few problem loans, which were expected and monitored. The net charge-offs were primarily due to two commercial and industrial loans. The guidance for the full year has been reduced to the low end of the range as these were anticipated.
Q: What are your expectations for deposit betas on the way down, and what actions have you taken since the rate cuts? A: David Burg mentioned proactive measures, including reducing CD pricing and shortening tenors. The interest-bearing beta was 51% on the way up, and they expect a beta in the high teens or 20% for the fourth quarter. Future betas will depend on the pace of rate cuts and market conditions.
