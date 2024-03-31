How to write a cheque without letting a fraudster take your money

Elderly woman writing a cheque

For many people, writing a cheque isn’t the first port of call when it comes to making a payment any more – but hundreds of millions of cheques are still written every year.

The most recent data shows that in 2022, 129 million cheques were written. That’s despite numbers being in steady decline for years.

Despite their waning popularity, cheques are still attracting the attention of fraudsters. Reported cases of cheque fraud were up 35pc between 2022 and 2023, according to figures from trade body UK Finance.

Here, Telegraph Money explains how to write a cheque in the most secure way possible, and what to do if your payment is intercepted by a criminal.

1. Write the date

Usually, you’ll write the date you’re writing the cheque but there might be instances where you want to post-date it – where you’ll write a date in the future.

Doing this will prevent the recipient from cashing the cheque until that date – you might choose to do this if you’re waiting until payday, for example.

2. Add the name of the payee

This might sound simple, but you need to make sure your spelling is correct – if the cheque is for an individual, it’s better to write out their full name. If it’s for a business, find out what the exact name is – for example, you might not refer to it as having “Ltd” as part of the business’s name, but you’ll need to include it on the cheque.

3. Add the cheque amount in numbers

The box on the right is where you add the numerical value of the cheque. You don’t need to write a pound sign, as that is already printed on the cheque. Instead, write the first number close to the printed pound sign (to prevent anyone squeezing in an extra digit), and be sure to check there is a clear separation between the pounds and pence values. Fill any extra space with a dash.

4. Write the amount in words

Under the payee name, write the cheque’s value in words, specifying pounds and pence, followed by the word “only”. Then fill any remaining space with a dash to prevent anyone adding extra amounts.

5. Sign the cheque

There’s a space for your signature, which must be filled out otherwise the cheque will be considered void. The signature must match the one on record with your bank.

6. Compose a memo

The memo stub is the part that’s left behind when you tear a cheque out of a chequebook. Here, you should make a note of how much the cheque was for, its date and the payee.

How does cheque fraud happen?

There are three main types of cheque fraud.

One is when criminals intercept envelopes in the post. Those that are addressed to charities or are from insurance companies are most likely to be targeted, as criminals know that they are likely to contain cheques.

The fraudsters will alter the details on the cheque, changing the recipient and increasing the amount of money that the original cheque was for.

Many people like to donate to charity using cheques, it seems. The Telegraph previously reported that Children In Need has been asking people to donate electronically after a number of cheques were intercepted in the post.

Other forms of the fraud include counterfeit cheques, where copycat versions are made, typically to buy high value items such as a car, and forgeries where criminals steal blank cheques and write them out as if they were from the account holder.

Chris Ainsley, head of fraud risk management at Santander, said: “While cheque use has declined in recent years with the growth of more secure payment methods, such as card payment and online banking, there are still criminals out there trying to defraud unsuspecting victims.

“It’s as important as ever to remain guarded against this fraud and take sensible steps to protect yourself. Fortunately, there are simple things you can do.”

Avoiding cheque fraud

Cheques remain valued by those who choose to use them, as they provide a convenient and secure method of paying someone when you do not know the recipient’s bank account details.

James Daley of consumer group Fairer Finance said: “Cheques are a declining form of payment but there’s still tens of millions written every year in the UK. They’re still popular with some people for paying contractors, sending birthday money or for making donations to charities and community groups. Some people have used them for decades and can’t imagine life without them.”

To limit the risk of a cheque being tampered with, it’s sensible to use a black biro – never pencil, or the kind of ink that can easily be erased – and use large lettering to fill up as much space as possible.

If you make any mistakes, it’s better to rip up the cheque and make out a new one, as anything unclear or scribbled out can run the risk of the cheque being rejected, or being tampered with by a scammer.

Contact your bank immediately to report any unrecognised transactions on your bank statement or if a new cheque book doesn’t arrive when it’s expected to.

If you need to post payment, buy yourself some extra protection by using either signed-for or special delivery services. It should only cost a few pounds.

Ainsley added: “Further, make sure you store your cheque book in a safe place, and if you lose it, or you’re worried you may have fallen victim to cheque fraud, contact your bank immediately.

“What’s more, if you’re accepting payment through cheque, don’t provide any service or send any items until the cheque has cleared.”

Your rights

In general, if a bank accepts that a cheque has been altered fraudulently by someone else, and that the writer of the cheque was not involved in any way, nor been negligent, the money is likely to be handed back.

Mr Daley said: “In the event that someone does get hold of your chequebook and makes a payment that you haven’t authorised, your bank should refund you – as long as you report it as soon as you discover the transaction.”

You have the right to make a complaint if a bank refuses to reimburse you. If this doesn’t result in a resolution you’re happy with then you can escalate a complaint to the Financial Ombudsman Service for an independent opinion. If it rules in your favour the bank will be forced to reimburse you.

Victims of cheque fraud should also report any incident to the police and Action Fraud, an organisation that collects data on financial fraud.

Beware the cheque overpayment scam

Cheques are used in other types of fraud. For example, the cheque overpayment scam is when someone pays you for something you’re selling (this might be done privately online, or perhaps via a business) using a fake cheque that’s written out for more than the agreed amount.

There will be some excuse for writing the cheque for a higher amount than was asked for, and they’ll ask you to send them back the difference.

If you do so – either by paying them by cash or bank transfer – you’ll then find that the original cheque given to you will bounce, and the fraudster then disappears into thin air. Scammers often use this devious overpayment technique for bogus job opportunities, selling on classified adverts, as well as for making purchases.

