We Wouldn't Be Too Quick To Buy First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Readers hoping to buy First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Thus, you can purchase First Financial Northwest's shares before the 7th of June in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 21st of June.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.13 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.52 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, First Financial Northwest stock has a trailing yield of around 2.4% on the current share price of US$21.25. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether First Financial Northwest's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. First Financial Northwest paid out 154% of profit in the past year, which we think is typically not sustainable unless there are mitigating characteristics such as unusually strong cash flow or a large cash balance.

Generally, the higher a company's payout ratio, the more the dividend is at risk of being reduced.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Readers will understand then, why we're concerned to see First Financial Northwest's earnings per share have dropped 25% a year over the past five years. When earnings per share fall, the maximum amount of dividends that can be paid also falls.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. First Financial Northwest has delivered 13% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. The only way to pay higher dividends when earnings are shrinking is either to pay out a larger percentage of profits, spend cash from the balance sheet, or borrow the money. First Financial Northwest is already paying out a high percentage of its income, so without earnings growth, we're doubtful of whether this dividend will grow much in the future.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy First Financial Northwest for the upcoming dividend? Not only are earnings per share shrinking, but First Financial Northwest is paying out a disconcertingly high percentage of its profit as dividends. It's not that we hate the business, but we feel that these characeristics are not desirable for investors seeking a reliable dividend stock to own for the long term. These characteristics don't generally lead to outstanding dividend performance, and investors may not be happy with the results of owning this stock for its dividend.

With that being said, if you're still considering First Financial Northwest as an investment, you'll find it beneficial to know what risks this stock is facing. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for First Financial Northwest and you should be aware of them before buying any shares.

