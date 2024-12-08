We Wouldn't Be Too Quick To Buy Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Crown Crafts' shares on or after the 13th of December, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 3rd of January.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.08 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.32 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Crown Crafts has a trailing yield of 6.9% on the current share price of US$4.61. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether Crown Crafts can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Last year, Crown Crafts paid out 101% of its income as dividends, which is above a level that we're comfortable with, especially if the company needs to reinvest in its business. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Fortunately, it paid out only 37% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's disappointing to see that the dividend was not covered by profits, but cash is more important from a dividend sustainability perspective, and Crown Crafts fortunately did generate enough cash to fund its dividend. If executives were to continue paying more in dividends than the company reported in profits, we'd view this as a warning sign. Very few companies are able to sustainably pay dividends larger than their reported earnings.

NasdaqCM:CRWS Historic Dividend December 8th 2024

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Readers will understand then, why we're concerned to see Crown Crafts's earnings per share have dropped 8.9% a year over the past five years. Such a sharp decline casts doubt on the future sustainability of the dividend.

