Is It Worth Considering Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:EQBK) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

It looks like Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:EQBK) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. This means that investors who purchase Equity Bancshares' shares on or after the 31st of December will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of January.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.15 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.60 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Equity Bancshares has a trailing yield of 1.4% on the current share price of US$42.87. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Equity Bancshares's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see Equity Bancshares paying out a modest 45% of its earnings.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

NYSE:EQBK Historic Dividend December 27th 2024

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Equity Bancshares's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 16% a year over the previous five years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past three years, Equity Bancshares has increased its dividend at approximately 23% a year on average.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Equity Bancshares? Earnings per share have shrunk noticeably in recent years, although we like that the company has a low payout ratio. This could suggest a cut to the dividend may not be a major risk in the near future. We think there are likely better opportunities out there.

