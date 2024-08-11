Is It Worth Considering Country View Berhad (KLSE:CVIEW) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

Country View Berhad (KLSE:CVIEW) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in three days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. This means that investors who purchase Country View Berhad's shares on or after the 15th of August will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 10th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM00.03 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed RM0.07 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Country View Berhad has a trailing yield of 3.9% on the current stock price of RM01.79. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Country View Berhad's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether Country View Berhad can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

See our latest analysis for Country View Berhad

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Country View Berhad paid out more than half (69%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. The good news is it paid out just 21% of its free cash flow in the last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

It's positive to see that Country View Berhad's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Story continues

Click here to see how much of its profit Country View Berhad paid out over the last 12 months.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Readers will understand then, why we're concerned to see Country View Berhad's earnings per share have dropped 29% a year over the past five years. When earnings per share fall, the maximum amount of dividends that can be paid also falls.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Country View Berhad has seen its dividend decline 13% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see. It's never nice to see earnings and dividends falling, but at least management has cut the dividend rather than potentially risk the company's health in an attempt to maintain it.

The Bottom Line

Is Country View Berhad worth buying for its dividend? We're not enthused by the declining earnings per share, although at least the company's payout ratio is within a reasonable range, meaning it may not be at imminent risk of a dividend cut. Overall we're not hugely bearish on the stock, but there are likely better dividend investments out there.

If you're not too concerned about Country View Berhad's ability to pay dividends, you should still be mindful of some of the other risks that this business faces. We've identified 5 warning signs with Country View Berhad (at least 2 which don't sit too well with us), and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

If you're in the market for strong dividend payers, we recommend checking our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.