Worst debt burden since 1950s makes huge tax raid inevitable, warns IFS

Any pre-election giveaways Jeremy Hunt hands out in March are likely to be rolled back by the subsequent government

Millions of households face steep tax rises after the next election as the country grapples with the most challenging debt burden since the 1950s, according to a leading think-tank.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) said that Labour and the Tories face the most difficult tax and spending choices since the Covid pandemic and financial crisis because of spiralling debt costs and a “miserable” growth outlook.

It added that families face more “pain” to get to net zero as pressure mounts to switch to invest in heat pumps and expensive electric vehicles to ensure the UK meets green targets.

The IFS said: “The post-election chancellor’s economic and fiscal inheritance will be miserable.”

Jeremy Hunt has signalled he will use the March 6 budget to deliver a significant pre-election giveaway that some economists have estimated could be worth up to £20bn.

However, the IFS warned that tax cuts announced by the current chancellor ahead of the election risk being followed by steep tax rises in the next parliament owing to the pressures of an ageing and sicker population.

It also suggested that a planned public spending squeeze in the next parliament may be undeliverable.

It came as Treasury mandarins dismissed allegations from the budget watchdog that the Government’s spending assumptions were “a work of fiction” owing to a lack of detail.

Richard Hughes, chairman of the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), complained to MPs on Tuesday that “the Government hasn’t even bothered to write down what its departmental spending plans are”.

But speaking in front of the Treasury Select Committee on Wednesday, James Bowler, the permanent secretary to the Treasury, said: “I don’t agree with that. I don’t agree with the language, or that there is some kind of novelty to the situation.”

The OBR has warned that current day-to-day spending plans, including increases in budgets for the NHS and defence, imply the UK is on course for a £20bn funding cut in non-protected areas.

Mr Bowler said that ministers had provided spending plans up until April 2025. He said: “That’s no different to how it’s ever been since the inception of the OBR.”

Both Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer have pledged to get debt down as a share of the economy.

However, the IFS said achieving this would be the most difficult in decades because of a toxic combination of high interest costs and low economic growth.

Britain’s debt pile is almost equal to the size of the economy at 97.7pc of GDP. While it surged above 200pc during World War II, strong growth in the decades following the war helped to rapidly reduce Britain’s debt share.

The IFS said: “The challenge is that with higher levels of spending on debt interest, and forecasts suggesting that economic growth will continue to be weak, getting debt falling will be much more difficult than in the recent past – and arguably more difficult than at any point in the post-war period.

“As a result, there will be limited scope to cut taxes or increase spending by a meaningful amount while staying within that constraint.

“For a chancellor with a goal of reducing debt as a fraction of national income, things have arguably never been so bad.”

It came as a closely-watched survey warned that chaos in the Red Sea had “reignited inflation” at British factories in a blow to hopes of imminent interest rate cuts.

Shipping delays and higher freight charges due to diversions around the Suez Canal in January drove the steepest rise in manufacturers’ input costs since August 2023, according to the S&P Global Flash UK purchasing managers’ index (PMI).

However, overall UK business activity rose for the third month in a row in January, raising hopes that any recession will be short-lived.

The composite PMI index rose from 52.1 in December to 52.5. This is well above the 50 level that divides growth from contraction and the strongest pace of growth since June 2023.

While some economists believe Britain slipped into a technical recession at the end of last year, defined as two straight quarters of economic decline, Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global, said its survey suggested the UK economy was on course to expand by 0.2pc in the first three months of the year.

Mr Sunak’s six-year stealth tax raid means the next government will inherit taxes at record levels.

The IFS repeated a call for stamp duty to be abolished and said council tax was in need of urgent reform. Previous IFS research has also criticised the high marginal tax rates faced by people earning over £50,000 who receive child benefit or those earning over £100,000 who have their personal allowance clawed back.

Analysts at the think tank highlighted that the UK was already well ahead of other nations in terms of reducing its greenhouse gas emissions per person.

However, they warned: “We are running out of low-hanging fruit. The next stage of the transition, especially reducing emissions from the heating of residential and commercial buildings, will mean pursuing policies that impose explicit – and potentially highly salient – short-term costs on households and businesses.

“This may well be a price worth paying, but it will not be pain free.”