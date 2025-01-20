The world's richest people attended Trump's inauguration. Here are their net worths

Some of the richest people in the world were among the guests invited to witness President Donald Trump take the oath of office for the second time on Monday.

As some of Trump's top allies, the tech billionaires were given VIP seating next to top U.S. officials and his family for the swearing-in ceremony in the Capitol rotunda. Seated in front of Trump's incoming Cabinet were Amazon Executive Chairman Jeff Bezos and his fiancee Lauren Sanchez, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew.

Their presence in Trump's orbit underscores not only the incoming administration's pro-business agenda, but the likely influence the world's wealthiest tech leaders could have on U.S. policy.

What is Jeff Bezos' net worth?

Jeff Bezos and his fiancee Lauren Sanchez were among those attending the intimate indoors ceremony. Bezos is the second-richest person in the world with a net worth of $245 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

What is Mark Zuckerberg's net worth?

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg sits with Priscilla Chan on the day of the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump's second Presidential term in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2025.

Zuckerberg joined the inauguration ceremony with his wife, Priscilla Chan. With a net worth of $217 billion, the founder of the world's largest social network is also the third-richest person in the U.S.

Why Meta went MAGA: Inside Mark Zuckerberg's reset with Donald Trump

According to reports, Zuckerberg had met with Trump after his win in the 2024 presidential election. Earlier this month, he strengthened his Trump ties by naming outspoken Trump ally and fellow inauguration attendee Dana White to the Meta board of directors, among other corporate policy changes aligning with priorities and positions affirmed by the MAGA movement.

What is Elon Musk's net worth?

Jan 20, 2025; Washington, DC, USA; Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Elon Musk watch during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025.

Musk is the richest person in the world with a net worth of $449 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He sat alongside Zuckerberg and Bezos, cheering Trump on during his inaugural speech.

Musk has also made prominent appearances throughout the long weekend. During a speech at Trump's inauguration day rally, Musk said, "We’re looking forward to making a lot of changes. What matters going forward is to make significant changes, cement those changes, and set the foundation for America to be strong for centuries – forever."

With an increasingly close relationship to Trump, Musk has also been tapped to co-head the Department of Governmental Efficiency, an advisory body with goals to cut the federal budget, which pays federal workers but also covers programs such as Social Security, Medicare and veterans benefits.

