World's Largest Ford Crown Victoria Collection Revealed

It's a journey through the badge.

The Ford Crown Victoria, colloquially known as the "Crown Vic," is a car model renowned for its full-sized prowess, a status symbol of automotive industry’s glory era. A recent video unveils the world's largest collection of this iconic vehicle, showcasing the rich legacy and diverse variations of this Ford classic.

The Ford Crown Victoria was a trailblazer in the automotive industry, produced by Ford Motor Company from 1991 until September 15, 2011. It was the successor to the Ford LTD Crown Victoria and underwent two remarkable generations from the 1992 to 2012 model years. Known for its majestic presence, it was the largest sedan marketed by Ford in North America, a notch above the Ford Taurus.

This model is more than just a car; it's a piece of automotive history, representing an era where sedans ruled the roads with their extensive frames and powerful V8 engines. The Crown Victoria Police Interceptor was a specific model marketed primarily for law-enforcement use, emphasizing its impact and versatility.

The Crown Victoria, along with its counterpart, the Mercury Grand Marquis, was produced on the rear-wheel-drive, body-on-frame Ford Panther platform, sharing its chassis with the Grand Marquis and Lincoln Town Car. This model was produced by Ford Canada in Southwold, Ontario, at the St. Thomas Assembly, from 1991 until its discontinuation in 2011. During its two-decade-long production period, over 1.5 million cars, including Police Interceptors, were proudly rolled out from the St. Thomas Assembly.

The last of this lineage, a 2012 Crown Victoria intended for Middle East export, marked the end of an era as the final vehicle produced by the facility. Interestingly, after the cessation of the Crown Victoria model line, it was not directly replaced. The full-size Ford Taurus emerged as the subsequent foundation for Ford police cars.

The video depicting the world’s largest Ford Crown Victoria Collection is a veritable treasure trove for automotive enthusiasts and collectors alike. It provides a panoramic view of various models of the Crown Vic, reflecting the evolution, innovations, and the distinguishing features that set each model apart. The collection is a living testament to the enduring appeal and the technological advancements embedded in each version of this iconic model.

The Crown Victoria is a symbol of Ford's commitment to innovation, quality, and design. It stands out as one of the few vehicles that had front and rear crumple zones engineered into the vehicle and was one of Ford’s distinctive products not of unibody construction for the entire generation. The world’s largest collection of this model is not just a showcase of cars; it's a vivid reminder of the automotive heritage and the progressive journey of one of the most influential car models in the history of the automotive industry.

