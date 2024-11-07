World waits to see how Trump reshapes US approach to trade, China and security

American voters woke up on Wednesday to a second Donald Trump presidency after he was declared the winner in one of the greatest political comebacks in US history.

His victory is among the most unconventional, consequential and divisive of US election wins, giving the Republican president-elect a mandate to shape the country's post-World War II consensus on everything from global trade and foreign affairs to democratic norms, immigration and China policy.

"This will truly be the golden age of America," said Trump, speaking to supporters in Florida. "It's a political victory that our country has never seen before, nothing like this."

Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.

Defying polls that had predicted a knife-edge race potentially taking days or weeks to resolve, the 78-year-old populist was declared the winner just 90 minutes after the final polls closed in Alaska.

Vice-President Kamala Harris, the Democratic candidate, called Trump to concede before addressing the nation Wednesday afternoon, reportedly telling him she hoped he would be "a president for all Americans".

By securing both the popular and electoral votes - his 277 was more than the 270 required to win the White House - Trump dispelled the idea that an "exceptional" United States was somehow exempt from the anti-incumbency wave that has washed across other democracies.

He is also well on the way to securing a strong legislative mandate. The full results for the 34 Senate seats up for grabs and all 435 House of Representatives seats have not been determined, but the Republicans are assured of a majority in the upper chamber after securing at least 52 seats.

If his party also prevails in the House - an outcome which many expect but which could take days to confirm - Trump will face few impediments, at least until the next midterm election in 2026.

If fully enacted, his vision could mark an end to many of the policies central to Washington since 1945 - starting with the close US ties to Europe that began with the Marshall Plan - and leave global leaders contemplating a very different chessboard.

On trade, Trump famously leans toward high tariffs, and has threatened to impose 60 per cent taxes on all Chinese imports and 10 per cent on others. His "America first" approach is motivated by his belief that any country running a trade surplus with the US is "cheating", and he is strongly inclined to bring manufacturing jobs back to America without much regard for the economic cost.

Story Continues