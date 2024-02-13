The world is 'far off' from peak oil amid strong demand, OPEC chief says

In this Jan. 14, 2015 file photo, some of the 60 rigs that are drilling surrounding McKenzie County, 40 percent of the rigs statewide, work in western North Dakota. AP Photo/Matthew Brown

The world is "far off" from peak oil consumption amid strong demand, OPEC's secretary general said, per Bloomberg.

Countries like China and India are driving that demand, with the latter showing "phenomenal economic growth," he said.

While OPEC has stuck to their production cuts, strong output from non-OPEC nations has continued to push oil demand higher.

Peak oil consumption won't be a conversation we'll have for a long time, according to OPEC's Secretary General.

At the World Governments Summit in Dubai on Tuesday, Haitham Al Ghais told a panel that oil demand is quite strong, pushing off talk of a peak, Bloomberg reported.

"I think talking about peak oil demand is probably something way far out," he said.

For Al Ghais, the robust oil demand is expected to come from the East, with India generating "phenomenal economic growth" and China demand staying strong. The International Energy Agency has forecasted that India will be the main driver of global oil demand growth for the next seven years, accounting for a third — or about 1.2 million barrels a day — of the projected increase in global oil consumption.

Oil demand has rebounded from pandemic lows amid a resurgence in transport fuels too.

Amid all the strong oil demand, OPEC has stuck with their oil production cuts — but it hasn't tipped markets into an under-supply because of boom-time US oil production and non-OPEC nations that have filled the vacuum of supply to meet oil demand.

"We're seeing good production coming out of Guyana, out of Brazil, Canada," Al Ghais said.

The stunning output from non-OPEC countries has actually caused markets to become over-supplied, weighing on global oil prices that OPEC was determined to lift by engineering a supply crunch.

JPMorgan's top energy strategist recently echoed Al Ghais' view, saying we won't see peak oil demand in our lifetime. But not everyone agrees. Organizations like the International Energy Agency have said peak oil demand come come in the next several years.

Brent crude prices are at $82.44 a barrel, far off highs of $97 a barrel in September last year.

While the glut of supply has flooded the market in the past year, Occidental's CEO Vicki Hollub recently said the oil market will face a shortage by the end of 2025 as demand outmatches output.

Read the original article on Business Insider