World Economic Forum says Trump to take part virtually in Davos meeting, days after inauguration

GENEVA (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump will take part virtually in the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos just days after his inauguration, the forum president said Tuesday.

Børge Brende, a former Norwegian foreign minister who heads the Geneva-based organization, noted that Trump had twice attended the elite gathering of business and government leaders in-person during his first term.

“On Thursday afternoon, he will join us digitally, online, live in a dialogue with our participants," Brende told reporters Tuesday as he presented the five-day program that will start Monday — the day of Trump's inauguration.

“We think that will be a very special moment,” he added, notably to help learn the administration's “policy priorities.”

Forum organizers say a record of around 900 business leaders, including from important emerging markets, will take part in the annual meeting this year.

Jamey Keaten, The Associated Press