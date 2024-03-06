Worklessness crisis to deepen as migration surges

Thoughtful woman

Britain’s worklessness crisis will deepen over the next five years even as a surge in net migration helps to drive economic growth.

The head of the UK’s tax and spending watchdog warned of a “worrying” rise in economic inactivity driven by growing numbers of people claiming to suffer from long-term sickness.

In its latest evaluation of the economy, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) said: “The post-pandemic rise in economic inactivity is likely to prove more persistent than we previously thought.”

Meanwhile, the OBR believes that net migration – the numbers entering the UK minus those leaving – will average 350,000 over the next five years, up from a prediction of 290,000 just a few months ago.

The OBR’s analysis came as Jeremy Hunt warned that higher growth and better living standards would not be achieved with “unlimited migration”, adding that filling vacancies with migrants when there were millions of working-age adults who are not in work was “economically and morally wrong”. He said: “Those who can work, should.”

The influx of migrants will help to drive up the total number of adults in the UK from 55 million in 2023 to 57 million by the end of the decade.

That is around a million more people than the OBR forecast in November after statisticians reviewed their population projections.

Britain is also facing a crisis in its domestic workforce. The OBR said that the number of people of working age who are neither in work nor looking for a job has climbed by 700,000 since lockdown and currently stands at a decade high of 9.3 million.

Richard Hughes, the chairman of the OBR, said: “Long-term illness is both the most common, and fastest growing, reason for being outside the labour force, accounting for one in three people in this group.

“These worrying trends suggest the overall labour participation rate is likely to continue to fall over the next five years, rather than making a partial recovery as we assumed in November.”

Story continues

While the watchdog expects the increase in migration to help drive growth and lower public borrowing over the next five years in one of the “biggest changes” to its economic forecast, OBR officials said it would also pile more pressure on schools, hospitals and other public services. It also downgraded its estimate of growth in GDP per person, which is seen as a better proxy for living standards.

Tom Josephs, an OBR official, said: “Migrants will be using public services, but there’s no automatic link between population and public spending. That means that additional population doesn’t increase public spending, but it does increase the pressure on departmental spending.”

The OBR also noted that recent changes to population estimates by the Office for National Statistics were driven by increases “more concentrated in lower-participation groups” such as under-25s and women. The OBR added that Mr Hunt’s decision to freeze tax thresholds for six years had reduced incentives to work.

The tax and spending watchdog expects the cuts to National Insurance, combined with child benefit and welfare reforms announced last November, to bring the equivalent of 200,000 more people into the workforce. However, the OBR said that if income tax thresholds had not been frozen for six years, the increase would have been the equivalent of 300,000 extra workers.

The OBR now believes that labour participation – the share of people either in work or seeking a job – will continue falling from its pre-pandemic peak of 64.3 per cent to 62.8 per cent by 2028. This is half a percentage point below its November forecast.

It said: “One of the biggest changes to our economy forecast is an increase in the size and growth of the UK population. But higher and rising levels of inactivity offset its impact on the overall size of the workforce, leaving our forecast for the level of GDP in five years virtually unchanged from the autumn, and the level of GDP per person slightly lower.”

Spending on disability benefits is expected to keep rising and the OBR has previously said one in eight working-age Britons will be claiming disability benefits by 2028.

Douglas McWilliams, co-chairman of the Growth Commission launched by former prime minister Liz Truss, said: “To sum up, if you listened to the Chancellor you might have thought that the Budget was for more growth, less migration, more people working and lower taxes. But the OBR spills the beans – slower growth in GDP per capita, more migration, lower participation rates and higher, not lower, taxes.”