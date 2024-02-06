Michael Hawkins, EVP, Sales at Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK), executed a sale of 11,439 shares in the company on February 2, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was conducted at an average price of $93.62, resulting in a total value of $1,070,574.18.

Workiva Inc is a provider of cloud-based software solutions for companies in the areas of regulatory, financial, and ESG reporting, compliance, and data management. The company's platform enables customers to streamline processes, enhance data integrity, and improve collaboration and efficiency.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 16,945 shares of Workiva Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock.

The insider transaction history for Workiva Inc indicates a pattern of sales by insiders over the past year, with a total of 9 insider sells and no insider buys recorded.

Workiva Inc EVP, Sales Michael Hawkins Sells 11,439 Shares

On the valuation front, Workiva Inc's shares were trading at $93.62 on the day of the insider's recent transaction. The company's market capitalization stands at $4.967 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.78, suggesting that Workiva Inc is modestly undervalued according to the GF Value of $120.76.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

