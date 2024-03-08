Working parents face 90pc tax rates in new child benefit trap

Jeremy Hunt

Thousands of middle class parents face punishing tax rates of up to 90pc after Jeremy Hunt’s changes to child benefit opened a new tax trap for high earners.

The Chancellor announced in the Budget that people earning up to £60,000 a year will receive child benefit of up to £25.60 a week in full from April. This is up from the previous threshold of £50,000.

Parents who earn above £60,000 will have the amount of child benefits they receive tapered until it is taken away completely when they earn £80,000.

However, when combined with the tapering of other benefits, income tax and changes announced in the Budget, some parents could see themselves losing almost 90p for every additional £1 they earn above the £60,000 threshold.

Analysis by Policy in Practice showed someone earning between £60,000 and £80,000 with three children who also receives universal credit for housing or childcare costs now faces a so-called effective marginal tax rate of 88.9pc.

Lone parents earning £60,000 with two children and not receiving Universal Credit still face marginal tax rates of 53.1pc.

The emergence of a new tax trap comes despite Mr Hunt’s efforts to make the so-called High Income Child Benefit Charge (HICBC) fairer.

Mr Hunt said this week: “We need a simpler, fairer tax system that makes work pay.”

The move to raise the child benefit ceiling to £60,000 means 170,000 additional families now keep their benefits in full. The Treasury estimates it will save nearly half a million families with children an average of around £1,300 next year.

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), the Government’s tax and spending watchdog, believes raising the HICBC threshold will add the equivalent of 10,000 more people to the workforce.

However, Devan Ghelani, director of Policy in Practice, said many working parents still faced “punitive” tax rates.

He said: “Jeremy Hunt’s changes improve marginal tax rates for middle earners, but high effective marginal tax rates still mean extra work won’t pay much at all for families with children on £60,000 to £80,000.

“The Chancellor should have gone further and abolished the HICBC, as support for children should be universal and some families will still face punitive effective tax rates of 89pc.”

Policy in Practice added that some of Britain’s lowest earners faced tax rates of almost 68pc on every extra £1 they earned.

A single parent earning £13,000 with two children will lose 67.6p in every pound earned above the tax-free personal allowance of £12,570, according to Policy in Practice.

Campaigners warned that this meant work didn’t pay for many, keeping low earners reliant on benefits.

Edward Davies, policy director at the Centre for Social Justice think-tank, said: “This budget has given those who our society and economy need most to make more of their lives the least opportunity to do so.

“We believe that making sure people are always better off working should be one of the Government’s absolute top priorities. It is true that under the old benefit system some marginal tax rates were as high as 96pc, so Universal Credit has been a huge shift in the right direction for a very large number of people.

“But the job is certainly not done, as the spiralling rate of economic inactivity testifies.”

Mr Hunt also did not use his Budget to address the punishing tax rates faced by parents earning over £100,000. Free and tax-free childcare is withdrawn from high-earners once they cross this pay threshold, meaning a parent in London with three children earning £140,000 could be worse-off than someone earning £99,000.

The Treasury was contacted for comment.