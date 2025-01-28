Should workers worry about AI replacing jobs? Ask HR

Johnny C. Taylor Jr. tackles your human resources questions as part of a series for USA TODAY. Taylor is president and CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management, the world's largest HR professional society and author of "Reset: A Leader’s Guide to Work in an Age of Upheaval.”
Question: One of the smaller groups in our organization has been using artificial intelligence for some of their work. Should we be concerned that AI will replace jobs as we expand the usage of it? ‒ Kima
Answer: It’s natural to feel concerned about the potential impact of AI on jobs, especially as its adoption grows in your organization. You’re not alone in these worries: Recent research shows that about one-quarter of U.S. workers are apprehensive about automation potentially supplanting their jobs in the near future. However, while AI will undoubtedly transform certain roles, it’s also poised to create new opportunities and enhance our work.
Think of AI not as a replacement for human intelligence but as a tool to amplify it. AI excels at processing vast amounts of data, automating repetitive tasks, and improving efficiency, but it can't replicate the creativity, empathy, or nuanced decision-making humans bring to the workplace. The “human element” will always be essential because our work ultimately serves people.
Here’s how you can approach this evolving landscape with confidence and resilience:
◾ Embrace AI as a partner. Rather than viewing AI as a threat, consider how it can augment your abilities. AI can take over mundane tasks, freeing you to focus on your work’s strategic, creative, or interpersonal aspects.
◾ Upskill and adapt. Continuously learning and growing your skill set is key to staying relevant in a rapidly changing world. Take courses, attend training sessions, or participate in professional development opportunities, especially those teaching how to work alongside AI or apply it to your field.
◾ Demonstrate value. Take on new challenges, be proactive in problem-solving, and consistently exceed expectations. Look for ways to integrate AI into your role to drive efficiency and productivity.
◾ Collaborate and innovate. Discuss with your manager how AI can enhance your team’s performance and explore how to leverage it to serve customers or clients better. Sharing ideas and demonstrating initiative can position you as a forward-thinking leader in your organization.
◾ Prepare for the future. Careers are no longer static, and neither should our skill sets be. As new technology creates demand for roles such as AI monitoring, management, and ethical oversight, consider how you can align your expertise with these emerging opportunities.
I’ll add this: AI in and of itself is not the most significant threat to workers. Other workers who know how to use AI are the more likely threat to your jobs. Employers favor workers with AI acumen to facilitate their advancement. AI needs human input and oversight to be effective. So, developing your AI skill set is the best way to ensure your career. We can choose to run from it and limit our opportunities and growth or embrace it to expand our potential.
Make no mistake, AI is here to stay and now is the time to focus on harnessing its potential to enhance our productivity, performance, and possibilities. By proactively engaging with this technology, you position yourself to not just survive but thrive in an AI-augmented workplace.
I was laid off while on FMLA leave. Isn’t FMLA supposed to protect workers with personal medical challenges? Do I have any recourse to fight the layoff or receive compensation? ‒ Pamela
I’m so sorry to hear about your situation. The Family and Medical Leave Act is, indeed, designed to protect employees facing personal or family medical challenges by granting up to 12 weeks of unpaid, job-protected leave. However, it’s important to understand that while FMLA offers job protection, it does not guarantee immunity from layoffs or terminations if those actions are unrelated to the leave itself.
Under FMLA regulations, an employee on leave has no greater right to reinstatement or job security than they would have if they were continuously employed during that time. This means that if your employer can demonstrate the layoff was part of a broader, legitimate business decision and not influenced by your leave, they may be within their legal rights. For example, if your position was eliminated companywide or due to a restructuring unrelated to your medical leave, the employer might have grounds for the action.
Here are a few steps you can take:
◾ Review the documentation. Carefully examine any layoff notices, severance offers, or exit paperwork provided. Look for details about the reasons for the layoff and whether it also impacted other employees.
◾ Contact HR. Reach out to your former employer’s HR department for clarification on the criteria used for the layoff. Ask for transparency about how your position was selected for termination while you were on leave.
◾ Seek legal guidance. Consulting with an employment attorney may be worthwhile if you suspect your FMLA leave influenced the layoff decision. An attorney can assess whether the employer violated your rights and advise on potential recourse, such as filing a complaint with the U.S. Department of Labor or pursuing legal action.
◾ Explore additional compensation. Some employers offer severance packages as part of layoffs. Review any severance agreement closely and consult a legal professional before signing, especially if you’re uncertain about its terms.
While losing a job during a challenging time is undoubtedly difficult, understanding your rights and options can help you navigate the situation more effectively. I hope you can find clarity and support in addressing this matter and that your health continues to improve.
