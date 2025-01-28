Should workers worry about AI replacing jobs? Ask HR

While AI will undoubtedly transform certain roles, it’s also poised to create new opportunities and enhance our work.

Question: One of the smaller groups in our organization has been using artificial intelligence for some of their work. Should we be concerned that AI will replace jobs as we expand the usage of it? ‒ Kima

Answer: It’s natural to feel concerned about the potential impact of AI on jobs, especially as its adoption grows in your organization. You’re not alone in these worries: Recent research shows that about one-quarter of U.S. workers are apprehensive about automation potentially supplanting their jobs in the near future. However, while AI will undoubtedly transform certain roles, it’s also poised to create new opportunities and enhance our work.

Think of AI not as a replacement for human intelligence but as a tool to amplify it. AI excels at processing vast amounts of data, automating repetitive tasks, and improving efficiency, but it can't replicate the creativity, empathy, or nuanced decision-making humans bring to the workplace. The “human element” will always be essential because our work ultimately serves people.

Here’s how you can approach this evolving landscape with confidence and resilience:

◾ Embrace AI as a partner. Rather than viewing AI as a threat, consider how it can augment your abilities. AI can take over mundane tasks, freeing you to focus on your work’s strategic, creative, or interpersonal aspects.

◾ Upskill and adapt. Continuously learning and growing your skill set is key to staying relevant in a rapidly changing world. Take courses, attend training sessions, or participate in professional development opportunities, especially those teaching how to work alongside AI or apply it to your field.

◾ Demonstrate value. Take on new challenges, be proactive in problem-solving, and consistently exceed expectations. Look for ways to integrate AI into your role to drive efficiency and productivity.

◾ Collaborate and innovate. Discuss with your manager how AI can enhance your team’s performance and explore how to leverage it to serve customers or clients better. Sharing ideas and demonstrating initiative can position you as a forward-thinking leader in your organization.

◾ Prepare for the future. Careers are no longer static, and neither should our skill sets be. As new technology creates demand for roles such as AI monitoring, management, and ethical oversight, consider how you can align your expertise with these emerging opportunities.

