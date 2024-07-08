Workers target Amazon's London headquarters in rally for union rights

Workers at Amazon are to vote on whether or not to join the GMB (Paul Faith/PA) (PA Wire)

The TUC is leading a rally outside Amazon’s UK headquarters in Shoreditch as voting begins on recognising a UK union for the first time at the $2 trillion tech giant.

TUC Assistant General Secretary Kate Bell will be joined by Amazon workers and supporters at Amazon’s Principal Place offices near Liverpool Street from 5pm.

Amazon workers at the company’s huge Coventry warehouse and fulfilment centre are being balloted on whether to join the GMB union after a long battle with management.

It comes after the Government’s Central Arbitration Committee ruled that there was enough support for union recognition at the warehouse to justify a vote.

More than 3,000 workers will take part in the ballot – if there is a minimum 40% turnout and a majority vote yes, Amazon will be forced to negotiate pay, terms and conditions with GMB Union.

The vote runs until Saturday 13 July, with a result expected on 15 July.

If the ballot is won Amazon will be legally required to recognise a union in the UK in the company’s 30 year history. It will also be the first time workers have fought for and won European recognition at Amazon anywhere in Europe, although it is a legal requirement in Germany and Italy.

Andy Prendergast, GMB National Secretary, said: “Amazon has had every chance to do the right thing; now workers are taking things into their own hands to make work better.” TUC General Secretary Paul Nowack said:” My message to staff in Coventry is simple. This is a historic chance for you and your workmates to win better pay and conditions - and a truly independent voice at work.”

Rallies are also taking place at 7 other Amazon sites around the UK.

An Amazon spokesperson said: “We regularly review our pay to ensure we offer competitive wages and benefits. Our minimum starting pay has increased to £12.30 and £13 per hour depending on location - that’s a 20% increase over two years and 50% since 2018.

“We also work hard to provide great benefits, a positive work environment and excellent career opportunities. These are just some of the reasons people want to come and work at Amazon, whether its their first job, a seasonal role or an opportunity for them to advance their career.”