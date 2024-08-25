Workday, Inc. Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Shareholders of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) will be pleased this week, given that the stock price is up 12% to US$260 following its latest second-quarter results. It looks like a credible result overall - although revenues of US$2.1b were in line with what the analysts predicted, Workday surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$0.49 per share, a notable 14% above expectations. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Workday after the latest results.

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Workday from 35 analysts is for revenues of US$8.39b in 2025. If met, it would imply a modest 6.8% increase on its revenue over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to nosedive 67% to US$1.91 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$8.38b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.76 in 2025. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$287, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Workday at US$350 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$200. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Workday shareholders.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. The period to the end of 2025 brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to display 14% growth on an annualised basis. That is in line with its 17% annual growth over the past five years. Juxtapose this against our data, which suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 12% per year. It's clear that while Workday's revenue growth is expected to continue on its current trajectory, it's only expected to grow in line with the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Workday's earnings potential next year. They also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, with the company predicted to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$287, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

