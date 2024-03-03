Advertisement
Woodlandor Holdings Berhad Second Quarter 2024 Earnings: EPS: RM0.001 (vs RM0.022 loss in 2Q 2023)

Woodlandor Holdings Berhad (KLSE:WOODLAN) Second Quarter 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: RM3.48m (up 69% from 2Q 2023).

  • Net income: RM40.0k (up from RM900.0k loss in 2Q 2023).

  • Profit margin: 1.1% (up from net loss in 2Q 2023). The move to profitability was driven by higher revenue.

  • EPS: RM0.001 (up from RM0.022 loss in 2Q 2023).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Woodlandor Holdings Berhad shares are down 3.2% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Before you take the next step you should know about the 4 warning signs for Woodlandor Holdings Berhad (2 can't be ignored!) that we have uncovered.

