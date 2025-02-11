‘It won’t end like Jurassic Park. That was a movie!’ The man who wants to bring the woolly mammoth back to life

Ben Lamm: ‘We work with the top ancient DNA researchers in the world.’ Photograph: John Davidson

Colossal Biosciences founder Ben Lamm is working to revive the woolly mammoth and the dodo – but he wants to make clear the ending will be different to that of Steven Spielberg’s gory dinosaur epic Jurassic Park.

“People have to remember that that was a movie, right?” the serial entrepreneur sighs, sitting in the Hard Rock Cafe on the fringes of the World Economic Forum in Davos – a little outpost of America in the swank Swiss resort.

“We’ve also seen, like, Ready Player One [another Spielberg movie] and that doesn’t exist, but, people are like, ‘didn’t we see how [Jurassic Park] ended?’ Like, yeah, it was a scripted ending. So I’ll go do a scripted show, and I’ll make the ending great, and then you guys can talk about that!”

Colossal Biosciences, Lamm’s latest company, which has labs in Dallas, Texas, Cambridge, Massachusetts and Melbourne, Australia, recently announced that it had completed a $200m funding round. Past investors have included Lord of the Rings film-maker Peter Jackson. He reiterates the company’s claim that it hopes to bring the first woolly mammoth calf into the ­modern world – born to a surrogate elephant mother – by late 2028. “We’re still on track for that, which is ­amazing,” he says.

The company is simultaneously working on giving birth to animals using artificial wombs in a lab: something Lamm says they may achieve with a small mammal, perhaps a mouse, within two years.

It is this latter process that Lamm hopes could be used to protect existing animal species, such as the vanishingly rare northern white rhino, from dying out. Alongside the mammoth and the dodo, he also hopes to revive an extinct Tasmanian marsupial called the thylacine.

Despite his determination to repudiate the ending, Lamm concedes that there are distinct parallels between the fictional process of bringing velociraptors back from the dead in the Jurassic Park films and his eye-catching “de-extinction” projects. Like the scientists in the Spielberg classic, experts at Colossal Biosciences start out with samples of the creatures’ DNA – not gathered from mosquitoes preserved in amber, but from historical specimens.

We’re in the editing phase on cells on both the mammoth and the thylacine, which is awesome

“First you have to get ancient DNA, right, and that exists sometimes in museums, sometimes in the field. A lot of researchers have actually already done the work. So we work with the top ancient DNA researchers in the world.”

Instead of filling the gaps in these genetic samples with frog DNA, as Spielberg’s researchers do in the movie, Lamm’s team start with the closest living relative to the beast they are trying to bring back from the dead. “In the case of the mammoth, that’s the Asian elephant: it’s 99.6% the same genetically,” Lamm says. “Then you do comparative genomics, using AI, to understand, what genes are there? What genes are persistent and what are the characteristics of those genes?”

