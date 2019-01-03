Women navigate toxicity, other barriers in esports

NEW YORK — Susie Kim thinks the women gamers are out there. As general manager for a championship esports team, she would know.

She's not surprised none of them are on her roster.

The Entertainment Software Association reported this year that 45 per cent of U.S. gamers are female, yet women make up a scant portion of the professional esports player pool. Executives for games like "League of Legends" and "Overwatch" say they are eager to add women to pro rosters, where players can make hundreds of thousands of dollars. Yet LoL's Championship Series hasn't had a female gamer since 2016, and the Overwatch League's inaugural season featured just one.

The industry has grappled with harassment and toxic behaviour since the Gamergate scandal of 2014, when a group of male gamers organized to target women throughout the industry. Women say they feel marginalized within the community and are routinely subject to nasty comments about their ability or appearance. For elite gamers, much of it comes from fans, but opponents and teammates are sometimes just as challenging. At the lower levels, women are often bombarded by hyper masculinity in a space where most everyone is anonymous.

Kim's London Spitfire won the first Overwatch League championship in June. Speaking to The Associated Press before the grand finals, she said there are "absolutely" women talented enough to be playing in the Overwatch League.

"But they're just like, 'It's a headache. I don't want to be part of this at all,'" Kim said. "I don't blame them."

AT THE TOP

Maria "Remilia" Creveling is the only woman — and only transgender woman — to compete in the LoL Championship Series (LCS), the top pro league for the world's most popular esport. Her stay in the LCS was short-lived and not the inspiring breakthrough some fans had hoped.

Creveling was a standout support player and qualified for the LCS with team Renegades in 2015. She made her debut the next year under intense scrutiny. Many celebrated her, but the comment sections accompanying live streams of Renegades matches were flooded with sexist and transphobic harassment. Fans disputed her gender identity, wrote critically about her appearance and bashed her abilities.

A few weeks into the season, Creveling removed herself from the Renegades' roster, citing anxiety and self-esteem issues. She hasn't returned to the LCS since.

Creveling declined to be interviewed by the AP, but did say she has resumed competing and will be looking for a new team soon.

Other major esports have similarly thin histories of women at the highest levels. The NBA 2K League said it had one woman in a pool of 250 finalists for roster spots in its inaugural season. She did not land one of the 102 available slots. The Overwatch League had one woman for its inaugural season, Kim "Geguri" Se-Yeon with the Shanghai Dragons. Sasha "Scarlett" Hostyn, a transgender woman, won a major "Starcraft II" tournament in February and is the only woman to win such an event in that game.

Se-Yeon and Hostyn have been reluctant to embrace the spotlight as female role models. Both have said they simply want to be seen as talented gamers.

"Being the icon or being looked up to because I'm female — I'm grateful," Se-Yeon said via translator at a press conference in March. "But I don't really have any thoughts about it. That's not how I want to be known."

AT THE LOWER LEVELS

Tiffany Chang is a fan of Se-Yeon's. The amateur player doesn't blame the "Overwatch" pro for shying away from attention as a woman. Chang sometimes gets the urge to do the same.

Chang hosts Twitch streams of herself playing "Overwatch" and other games to collect donations for charity, and routinely plays online against strangers. Women like Chang encounter a lot of toxic behaviour , much of it the same sort of trolling women see elsewhere on the internet. They'll get remarks about their appearance, the tone of their voice, and more than anything, a dismissal of their ability and knowledge in the game.

Even if Chang can tune out the harassment, it can still affect her performance. Esports like LoL and "Overwatch" are heavily teamwork and strategy dependent. Each player chooses a character, and those characters are designed for specific roles, like attacking, holding territory or healing. A good "Overwatch" team needs tanks and healers, just like a football team needs quarterbacks and left tackles.

Story continues