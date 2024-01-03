Women dominate the charts more than ever as Taylor Swift reigns

Taylor Swift's global Eras tour has become the first to generate more than $1bn in ticket sales - Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times

Women dominated the charts more than ever in 2023 as Taylor Swift tightened her grip on the global music industry.

The singer-songwriter claimed fourth position in the official UK singles chart last year with her song Anti-Hero, while Cruel Summer also made it into the top 20.

Taylor Swift’s success led to her boasting the second and third-best-selling albums of the year for Midnights and 1989 (Taylor’s Version) respectively.

The 34-year-old megastar has soared to new heights as she pushes ahead with plans to re-record her entire back catalogue of albums to secure ownership of the rights.

This is alongside the pop icon’s global Eras tour, which has become the first to generate more than $1bn in ticket sales and propelled the singer to billionaire status.

The multi-Grammy award-winning artist has become a cultural phenomenon, accumulating a huge following of fans known as “Swifties”.

Taylor Swift’s success spearheaded a record year for women as female artists topped the charts for longer than ever before.

Female artists held the Number 1 slot for 31 out of 52 weeks in 2023 – the most since records began in 1952.

Women also claimed a record seven of the top 10 singles and more than half of the top 20, according to figures from the British Phonographic Industry (BPI), which represents record labels.

Miley Cyrus topped the singles charts with her hit Flowers, while UK stars such as Ellie Goulding, RAYE and PinkPantheress featured in the top 10.

Hits from international artists including SZA, Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo also ensured the dominance of female singers.

Dr Jo Twist, BPI chief executive, said: “Whilst work continues towards achieving full representation for women across the music industry, 2023 has been a brilliant year for women in the official charts.

“There is a more diverse range of recording artists than ever achieving great success with the backing of their labels.

“This should be celebrated, but without complacency, and our work in the music industry continues to ensure that this becomes the norm.”

The boom for female artists came as UK music consumption increased 10pc in 2023 to 183m albums, marking the ninth consecutive year of growth.

This was driven by the growing popularity of streaming, which hit a record high of almost 180bn streams – nearly double the total achieved six years ago in 2018.

Streaming now makes up around 88pc of the UK music market. However, physical formats have continued to enjoy a renaissance in recent years.

Vinyl sales grew at their fastest pace this decade in 2023, with 6.1m units sold. This was the highest tally since 1990 when releases by Phil Collins, Elton John and Madonna were among the best sellers.

Taylor Swift again fuelled this resurgence with the re-release of her albums 1989 and Speak Now.

Arctic Monkeys also made it into the top 10 for their album AM, released in 2013, thanks in part to strong vinyl sales.

While CD sales continue to fall, this decline slowed significantly last year. Meanwhile, around 136,000 cassettes were sold, with Olivia Rodrigo’s album Guts leading the revival.

Other artists to gain top spots in the singles charts last year included British rapper Dave, former One Direction singer Harry Styles and Cameroonian-American singer Libianca.

Canadian singer-songwriter The Weeknd secured the top spot in the albums chart with The Highlights, while Elton John took fourth place with greatest hits record Diamonds after completing his final tour in 2023.

Last year also saw the return of several classics, as Wham’s Last Christmas secured the festive Number 1 spot for the first time since its release almost four decades ago.

The Beatles also made a surprise return to the singles charts for the first time since 1989 with Now and Then, which used artificial intelligence to enhance a John Lennon demo from the 1970s.