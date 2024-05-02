Woman wins $1 million scratch-off lottery prize twice, less than 10 weeks apart

There’s a saying that, “lightning doesn’t strike twice,” but what about luck?

A Massachusetts woman won $1 million on two scratch-off ticket games approximately 10 weeks apart. Christine Wilson, a resident of Attleborough, about 40 miles south of Boston, claimed her second $1 million prize on Wednesday, the Massachusetts Lottery said in a press release.

Christine Wilson celebrated her second $1 million scratch-off ticket win on Wednesday when she claimed her prize at the Massachusetts Lottery Headquarters.

Wilson purchased a $10 100X Cash ticket at a Family Food Mart in Mansfield. The convenience store received $10,000 after she won the lucky ticket.

But this wasn’t the Attleborough resident’s first trip to the Massachusetts Lottery Headquarters.

On Feb. 23, Wilson was the first $1 million prize winner on the $50 Lifetime Millions instant ticket game, the lottery said.

Christine Wilson claimed her $1 million prize on Feb. 23 for the Lifetime Millions scratch-off game from the Massachusetts Lottery.

Lifetime Millions was launched on Feb. 6 and gives its players the chance to win $1 million a year for life. Wilson chose the one-time payment cash option of $650,000, the lottery said.

Wilson purchased this ticket at Dubs’s Discount Liquors in Mansfield and the package store receive a $10,000 bonus.

What does the two-time $1 million winner plan to do with her money?

After her first win, Wilson told Massachusetts Lottery officials that she planned to purchase a new SUV with some of her winnings.

This time around, Wilson said she will put her winnings into her savings. The two-time winner did purchase her SUV, the lottery said.

What are the odds of winning 100X Cash?

The odds of winning the first top prize of $4 million are 1 in 5,376,000 and the second top prize of $1 million are 1 in 1,612,800, the Massachusetts Lottery said.

The overall odds are 1 in 3.47, the lottery said.

What are the odds of winning Lifetime Millions?

The odds of winning the top prize of $1 million the Lifetime Millions are 1 in 8,400,000, the Massachusetts Lottery said.

The overall odds are 1 in 4.10, the lottery said.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

In order to purchase a ticket, you'll have to visit your local convenience store, gas station or grocery store - and in a handful of states, you can get tickets online.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states and territories: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington D.C. and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

