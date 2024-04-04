Advertisement
Canada markets close in 1 hour 51 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    22,160.47
    +48.01 (+0.22%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,224.49
    +13.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • DOW

    39,105.18
    -21.96 (-0.06%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7400
    +0.0007 (+0.09%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    85.83
    +0.40 (+0.47%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    93,164.93
    +4,186.68 (+4.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,313.10
    -1.90 (-0.08%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,092.61
    +16.40 (+0.79%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.3550
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    16,371.11
    +93.65 (+0.58%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    13.88
    -0.45 (-3.14%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,975.89
    +38.45 (+0.48%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    39,773.14
    +321.29 (+0.81%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6815
    -0.0005 (-0.07%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS BOUNCE AS POWELL SOOTHES RATE-CUT NERVES

Weekly U.S. jobless claims pick up but still consistent with a 'healthy' job market

Woman Wins $1 Million Powerball Prize After Hitting Wrong Button: 'Best Mistake of My Life!'

Anna Lazarus Caplan
·2 min read

Miriam Long thought she was buying a Mega Millions ticket, but instead purchased the Powerball numbers

<p>Virginia Lottery</p> Miriam Long

Virginia Lottery

Miriam Long

  • A Virginia woman accidentally won $1 million in a Powerball drawing last month

  • Miriam Long thought she was playing the Mega Millions game, but instead hit the wrong button on a lottery machine in Virginia

  • "It's the best mistake of my life!" she told lottery officials

A Virginia woman made the “best mistake” when she purchased a Powerball ticket instead of a Mega Millions ticket last month — she won $1 million!

Miriam Long had been paying attention to the Mega Millions jackpot at the time, which had grown to $893 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

So that’s what she intended to purchase, she told Virginia Lottery officials, but instead accidentally hit the wrong button on a machine at a CVS store in Blacksburg.

“It’s the best mistake of my life!” the Christiansburg woman said.

Related: Michigan Lottery Winner 'Thought It Was a Scam' When She Learned She Won $1M Mega Millions Prize

Long matched the first five winning numbers (10-17-20-39-44) but didn’t hit the Powerball (16) using the machine’s Easy Pick feature, which randomly selected the numbers.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“My heart was pounding,” Long told officials after she realized she won $1 million in the March 18 drawing. “It’s overwhelming!”

Related: The Wildest Rules You Didn't Know Powerball and Mega Millions Winners Must Follow After Hitting the Jackpot

The store also came out a winner, picking up a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket, lottery officials said.

Meanwhile, the Powerball jackpot has continued to grow after last hitting on New Year’s Day.

Related: Iowa Lottery Mistakenly Posts Wrong Numbers — But 'Winners' Who Already Cashed in Can Keep Money!

According to CNN, no one matched the winning numbers on April 3, meaning the payout at the next drawing on April 6 has surged to over $1 billion, with a lump sum estimated at $595.1 million.

The current jackpot is the fourth-largest ever in the history of the game.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.