Woman Wins $1 Million Powerball Prize After Hitting Wrong Button: 'Best Mistake of My Life!'

Miriam Long thought she was buying a Mega Millions ticket, but instead purchased the Powerball numbers

A Virginia woman accidentally won $1 million in a Powerball drawing last month

Miriam Long thought she was playing the Mega Millions game, but instead hit the wrong button on a lottery machine in Virginia

"It's the best mistake of my life!" she told lottery officials

A Virginia woman made the “best mistake” when she purchased a Powerball ticket instead of a Mega Millions ticket last month — she won $1 million!

Miriam Long had been paying attention to the Mega Millions jackpot at the time, which had grown to $893 million.

So that’s what she intended to purchase, she told Virginia Lottery officials, but instead accidentally hit the wrong button on a machine at a CVS store in Blacksburg.

“It’s the best mistake of my life!” the Christiansburg woman said.

Long matched the first five winning numbers (10-17-20-39-44) but didn’t hit the Powerball (16) using the machine’s Easy Pick feature, which randomly selected the numbers.

“My heart was pounding,” Long told officials after she realized she won $1 million in the March 18 drawing. “It’s overwhelming!”

The store also came out a winner, picking up a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket, lottery officials said.



Meanwhile, the Powerball jackpot has continued to grow after last hitting on New Year’s Day.

According to CNN, no one matched the winning numbers on April 3, meaning the payout at the next drawing on April 6 has surged to over $1 billion, with a lump sum estimated at $595.1 million.

The current jackpot is the fourth-largest ever in the history of the game.



