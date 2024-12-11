Wolverine World Wide: Stifel upgrades to Buy on improving 2025 prospects

Investing.com-- Stifel upgraded its rating on Wolverine World Wide Inc (NYSE:WWW), with the footwear maker set for strong earnings growth in 2025 and beyond as recent stabilization and balance sheet measures bear fruit.

Stifel upgraded WWW to Buy from Hold, while also raising its target price on the stock to $29 from $21, representing an upside of nearly 28% from its Tuesday close.

The brokerage said 2025 will be an “inflection year” for WWW, with spring orders, momentum in its Saucony running shoes brand and increased distribution putting focus on “multi-year earnings power.”

Stifel lauded WWW’s transformation under CEO Chris Hufnagel, who was promoted to CEO from President in August 2023. The company is expected to enter the third phase of Hufnagel’s growth plan in 2025- the inflection to growth phase.

Stifel said WWW had compelling earnings growth potential, based on its high margin revenues and streamlined expense base.

“An upside case is predicated on execution across 2025, building credibility for sustainable growth, and valuation based on earnings power in 2026+,” Stifel analysts wrote in a note.

The brokerage estimates WWW’s 2025 adjusted earnings per share at $1.38 on revenue growth of 7.5%, and said its target price could potentially increase on better execution and evidence of improving trends in 2025.

