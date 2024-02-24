Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AMS:WKL) Yearly Results: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

Investors in Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AMS:WKL) had a good week, as its shares rose 3.0% to close at €148 following the release of its yearly results. Wolters Kluwer reported in line with analyst predictions, delivering revenues of €5.6b and statutory earnings per share of €4.09, suggesting the business is executing well and in line with its plan. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

After the latest results, the eleven analysts covering Wolters Kluwer are now predicting revenues of €5.90b in 2024. If met, this would reflect a satisfactory 5.7% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to rise 8.4% to €4.55. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of €5.89b and earnings per share (EPS) of €4.51 in 2024. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

The analysts reconfirmed their price target of €145, showing that the business is executing well and in line with expectations. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Wolters Kluwer analyst has a price target of €165 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at €113. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Wolters Kluwer's past performance and to peers in the same industry. The period to the end of 2024 brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to display 5.7% growth on an annualised basis. That is in line with its 5.5% annual growth over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 3.3% per year. So although Wolters Kluwer is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting that it's tracking in line with expectations. Additionally, our data suggests that revenue is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

