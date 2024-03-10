Wolters Kluwer (AMS:WKL) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At €1.36

Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AMS:WKL) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 4th of June to €1.36. Despite this raise, the dividend yield of 1.4% is only a modest boost to shareholder returns.

Wolters Kluwer's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. Based on the last payment, Wolters Kluwer was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 7.7%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 51% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was €0.69, compared to the most recent full-year payment of €2.08. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 12% over that duration. Despite the rapid growth in the dividend over the past number of years, we have seen the payments go down the past as well, so that makes us cautious.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. It's encouraging to see that Wolters Kluwer has been growing its earnings per share at 12% a year over the past five years. Since earnings per share is growing at an acceptable rate, and the payout policy is balanced, we think the company is positioning itself well to grow earnings and dividends in the future.

We Really Like Wolters Kluwer's Dividend

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Wolters Kluwer that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

