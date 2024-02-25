Wolters Kluwer (AMS:WKL) Is Increasing Its Dividend To €1.36

Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AMS:WKL) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 4th of June to €1.36. This takes the annual payment to 1.4% of the current stock price, which unfortunately is below what the industry is paying.

Wolters Kluwer's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Wolters Kluwer's earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 2.4%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 54% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The annual payment during the last 10 years was €0.69 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was €2.08. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 12% per annum over that time. It is great to see strong growth in the dividend payments, but cuts are concerning as it may indicate the payout policy is too ambitious.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Wolters Kluwer has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 12% per annum. Earnings are on the uptrend, and it is only paying a small portion of those earnings to shareholders.

We Really Like Wolters Kluwer's Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Wolters Kluwer that you should be aware of before investing. Is Wolters Kluwer not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

