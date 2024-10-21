WNBA players opt out of CBA, which now will end after next season

The WNBA players are looking for more.

A day after the finish of what’s been a transformative season for the league, the WNBA Players Association announced Monday they are opting out of the collective bargaining agreement. The current CBA, set to expire in 2027, will now end after next season.

“It’s business,” part of the PA’s announcement read.

The move has been expected for months. Already on an upward trajectory, the WNBA has experienced explosive growth this season in tv ratings, sponsor interest and attendance. The new media rights deal alone is worth a reported $200 million a year, more than three times the current package. Sponsors are flocking to the league and the individual teams. The expansion fee for the Portland team was $125 million, and there’s another team still to come.

Yet player salaries, or rather players’ share of league revenue, lag far behind. The players are estimated to receive about 10% of WNBA revenues, compared with the 50% NBA players receive from that league.

The W’s minimum salary is $64,154 while the supermax is $241,984.

“With the historic 2024 WNBA season now in the books, we look forward to working together with the players and the WNBPA on a new CBA that is fair for all and lays the foundation for growth and success for years to come,” the league said in a statement.

