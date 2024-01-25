Wizz Air reports bigger third-quarter loss

LONDON (Reuters) -Wizz Air reported a bigger third-quarter operating loss on Thursday, as the budget carrier grapples with the effects of engine inspections that have grounded parts of its fleet and the suspension of flights due to the Middle East conflict.

The airline, however, maintained its fiscal 2024 net income expectations after a positive start to its fourth quarter ending March.

European airlines have continued to report strong results on the back of unrelenting travel demand, but the outlook is murky due to geopolitical instability, rising jet fuel costs and economic uncertainty.

Wizz Air was also one of the main airlines hit by issues with RTX engines and had said it would face a capacity reduction as a result.

The 180 million euros ($196 million) operating loss in Wizz Air's third quarter, which ended on Dec. 31, was larger than last year's third quarter loss of 155 million euros, driven by the cancellations of flights.

"While financial performance in the last quarter was materially affected by the suspension and reallocation of Israel capacity, we maintain our expectations for F24 net income," Chief Executive Jozsef Varadi said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9186 euros)

(Reporting by Joanna Plucinska in London and Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Mark Potter)