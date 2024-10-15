Wisk Aero partners with Airservices Australia as it readies air taxi launch

(Reuters) - Boeing-owned Wisk Aero said on Tuesday it has partnered with government agency Airservices Australia to study how air taxis and other autonomous aircraft can be integrated into the country's airspace.

The move comes as the electric air taxi maker aims to launch its four-seater autonomous aircraft in Australia before the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Wisk is one of the several electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft makers that have emerged over the last few years with a promise to provide an environmentally friendly mode of transport in congested cities.

Earlier this year, peer Joby Aviation applied for the certification of its eVTOL aircraft in Australia.

However, the industry faces technological hurdles such as manufacturing batteries that are powerful enough to allow companies to make more trips on a single charge.

Air taxi makers also need to convince regulators and the public that such a mode of transport is safe, a barrier that is higher when the aircraft is autonomous.

(Reporting by Aatreyee Dasgupta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shreya Biswas)