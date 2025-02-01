GuruFocus.com
WisdomTree Inc (WT) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong AUM Growth and Strategic Digital
  • Assets Under Management (AUM): $109.8 billion, up almost 10% from the prior year.

  • Adjusted Operating Margin: Expanded by 680 basis points year-over-year.

  • Adjusted Revenue: $110.5 million for the quarter, up 1% sequentially and approximately 22% higher year-over-year.

  • Adjusted Net Income: $25.3 million or $0.17 per share for the quarter.

  • Compensation to Revenue Ratio (2025 Guidance): Forecasted to range from 28% to 30%.

  • Gross Margin (2025 Guidance): Anticipated to be about 81% to 82% compared to 80.2% in the past year.

  • Third-Party Distribution Expense (2025 Guidance): Expected to range from $11 million to $12 million.

  • Interest Expense (2025 Guidance): Anticipated to be approximately $20 million higher than the prior year.

  • Interest Income (2025 Guidance): Expected to be approximately $7 million.

  • Weighted Average Diluted Shares (2025 Guidance): Anticipated to be 149 million to 150 million.

  • Model Users and Assets: Over 2,500 model users and $3.83 billion in model assets, reflecting 29% user growth and 28% model asset growth year-over-year.

  • Digital AUM: $31 million in total digital AUM, including $3 million in WisdomTree Prime AUM.

  • Daily User Transactions: Averaged 143 daily user transactions in Q4.

Release Date: January 31, 2025

Positive Points

  • WisdomTree Inc (NYSE:WT) reported a 10% increase in assets under management (AUM) to $109.8 billion by the end of 2024.

  • The company achieved a 70% increase in adjusted earnings per share (EPS) and a 50% rise in stock price year-over-year.

  • Adjusted revenues grew by 22% compared to the same period last year, driven by higher average AUM and diversified revenue streams.

  • The models business saw significant growth, with a 29% increase in model users and a 28% rise in model assets year-over-year.

  • WisdomTree Inc (NYSE:WT) is well-positioned in the digital assets space, with early investments in tokenization and blockchain-enabled finance, despite regulatory challenges.

Negative Points

  • Institutional client outflows and market volatility in Japan and commodity markets posed challenges in 2024.

  • Regulatory headwinds have delayed the implementation timeline for digital assets and blockchain initiatives by about two years.

  • Non-recurring costs related to custody migration and higher professional fees impacted fund management expenses.

  • The company anticipates higher adjusted interest expenses due to incremental debt raises for repurchasing preferred stock.

  • Only 2,300 out of 26,000 opened accounts on WisdomTree Prime are funded, indicating a gap in user engagement.

