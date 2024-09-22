Wipro Limited (WIT): Among the Worst AI Stocks To Buy Under $10

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Worst Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Under $10. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) stands against the other worst AI stocks to buy under $10.

With technology evolving at a dynamic speed, many companies have changed their way of carrying out operations as they focus on integrating AI into their complex and day-to-day activities. Integration of AI into business operations requires significant investment in infrastructure and specialized talent. Experts believe that 2022 was the year in which generative artificial intelligence (AI) exploded in the public's consciousness, and in 2023, the technology started to take root in the business world.

Therefore, 2024 and the upcoming years are expected to be critical years for the future of Al, with researchers and enterprises planning to integrate this revolutionary technology into their operations. Some of the current AI trends that are expected in the upcoming years include multi-modal Al, smaller language models and open-source advancements, GPU shortages, cloud expenses, regulation, copyright, and ethical AI concerns, among others.

Surge in Al Adoption

As per the McKinsey Global Survey on AI, ~65% of respondents have highlighted that their organizations continue to use gen AI, nearly double the percentage compared to the survey conducted earlier. Organizations have been seeing strong benefits from the use of generative AI, reporting both cost decreases and revenue jumps in the segments using AI technology.

The interest in gen-AI seems to have brightened the spotlight. McKinsey mentioned that, for the previous 6 years, adoption of AI by respondents' organizations was hovering at ~50%. However, this year, the survey revealed that adoption increased to ~72%. Notably, the interest has been global in scope. The company’s 2023 survey highlighted that AI adoption didn't reach 66% percent in any region. However, this year over two-thirds of respondents in nearly every region mentioned that their organizations are deploying this transformative technology. Industry-wise, the strongest increase was seen in professional services.

AI's rapid evolution and its potential to shape the future continue to revolutionize several industries throughout the globe. As per a survey published on Forbes Advisor, the most commonly used AI cases in businesses consist of customer relations, cybersecurity, fraud management, digital personal assistants, inventory management, content production, and others. When discussing leveraging the top AI trends, businesses continue to rely on predictive analytics to make strategic decisions. For example, using predictive analytics in the manufacturing industry can help in predicting unexpected machine failures and costly breakdowns.

Another factor because of which AI has seen increased adoption is the deployment of multi-modal Al. It leverages machine learning trained on multiple modalities, like speech, images, video, and traditional numerical data sets. As a result, it helps in creating holistic and human-like cognitive experiences.

Investments in Al

Al investments have been ramping up at an unmatched speed. As per Goldman Sachs Economic Research, global investment in AI technologies should touch $200 billion by 2025. Making investments in generative AI provides potential economic growth and improves labor productivity by ~1% annually. Additionally, the investment in AI can peak as high as ~2.5% to ~4% of GDP in the US and ~1.5% to ~2.5% in other AI leaders.

Global corporate investment in AI saw a strong increase over the past decade. A Stanford University analysis estimated that the sum of assets and acquisitions from minority stakes, private investments, and public offerings came in at $934.2 billion from 2013 to 2022. Moreover, recent investment peaked in 2021, reaching ~$276.1 billion with the evolution of ChatGPT.

As per EY's recent survey, ~30% of respondents highlighted that their business is planning to invest at least $10 million in AI next year. This demonstrates an increase from the current level of 16%. With the transition to the next phase of full-scale AI integration, leaders are required to develop a holistic strategy that recreates the entire enterprise ecosystem to create an AI-centric business model.

Our methodology

We compiled an initial list of 25 possible stocks by sifting through online rankings and ETFs. We then picked the 10 stocks that were the least popular among hedge funds and were trading at less than $10 per share. Finally, the stocks were ranked in the descending order of their hedge fund sentiment, as of Q2 2024.

Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds.

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 11

Share Price As On September 19: $6.47

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) is a company, specializing in IT and computer-related technologies. Its services include software architecture, business intelligence systems, data warehousing, and other related services. The company’s AI Solutions partner with companies to help them transition into intelligent enterprises.

The global demand uncertainty on discretionary technology spending, primarily in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) clients impacted the industry’s revenue visibility. Verticals other than BFSI have also not been performing as expected. For example, manufacturing is another vertical where the company’s peers have done better. All these factors continue to weigh over Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)’s performance.

Moreover, bears believe that Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)’s turnaround efforts have a limited impact on its revenue growth. Also, high attrition among the top management continues to concern long-term investors.

On the other hand, Wall Street analysts believe that there are several green shoots available in the consulting business to which Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) has exposure via Capco. Also, the company’s cost-optimization measures are expected to pay off in the upcoming quarters. Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) might benefit from increased margin expansion. This is because more automated tech solutions tend to decrease the variable costs related to each incremental sale.

Over the long term, Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) should benefit from switching costs and intangible assets. Notably, forays into the higher-value realm of industrial engineering should help ensure that Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) remains at the forefront of substantial growth trends.

As per Insider Monkey’s 2Q 2024 database, Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) was in the portfolio of 11 hedge funds.

Overall WIT ranks 2nd on our list of the worst AI stocks to buy under $10. While we acknowledge the potential of WIT as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that some deeply undervalued AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter timeframe.

