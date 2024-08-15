Win an Unforgettable Monaco Grand Prix 2025 Experience Aboard a Superyacht

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Motorious readers, get ready for the ultimate luxury experience! Enter the Monaco Grand Prix Elite MegaYacht 2025 Sweepstakes and stand a chance to win an exclusive VIP package that promises to deliver a once-in-a-lifetime adventure. As a special bonus, Motorious readers will receive 40% more entries, increasing your chances to be part of this extraordinary event.

A Bucket List Experience Like No Other

The Monaco Grand Prix is one of the most prestigious and glamorous events in the world of motorsport. Since its inaugural race in 1929, it has been a dream destination for racing fans and celebrities alike. Now, you have the opportunity to watch the race in unparalleled luxury from the deck of the stunning superyacht, Titania.

Aboard the Titania: Where Luxury Meets Adrenaline

Titania, a breathtaking 73-meter superyacht featured in the filming of The Crown, will be your home during the Grand Prix weekend. Docked at the iconic t-jetty in Port Hercule, Titania offers four decks of pure opulence and provides exclusive access to the heart of the Monaco Grand Prix action. From the deck of this magnificent vessel, you'll have an unrivaled view of the race while enjoying world-class hospitality.

Throughout the day, you’ll be treated to gourmet cuisine prepared by top chefs from the Cote d’Azur, and you can indulge in a complimentary bar that includes champagne and other premium beverages. The atmosphere aboard Titania will be electric, with guest DJs, live music performances, and the presence of an F1 celebrity guest speaker to enhance your experience.

Prize Package Details

The winner of this incredible sweepstakes will receive:

3-night/4-day stay at a luxury boutique hotel in Nice Old Town during the Grand Prix dates (May 2025, exact dates TBD).

Superyacht hospitality access for 2 guests on all three days of the Grand Prix (Practice, Qualifying, and Race Days).

Luxury breakfast, buffet lunch, and champagne reception each day aboard Titania.

All-day access to beer, wine, spirits, champagne, and soft drinks via waitress service.

Guest DJs and live music performances to keep the energy high throughout the event.

Onboard TV screens to ensure you don’t miss any of the action.

F1 celebrity guest speaker appearance.

F1 wristband for Monaco access.

While grandstand tickets are not included, you’ll be watching the race in style from one of the most luxurious settings imaginable.

Additionally, the winner will receive a $2,000 cash prize to cover additional travel expenses such as airfare.

Don’t Miss Out

This is more than just a sweepstakes—it’s a gateway to experiencing the Monaco Grand Prix like never before. With a minimum of $50,000 required to be raised for the prize to be awarded, every entry counts. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this incredible experience. Enter now, and you could be the lucky winner enjoying the Monaco Grand Prix from the luxurious deck of the Titania superyacht!

