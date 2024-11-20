Win the Ultimate Supercar: 2025 Corvette ZR1 Coupe with ZTK Performance Package and $25,000 Cash!

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This is your chance to own the most powerful Corvette ever built, the all-new 2025 Corvette ZR1 Split Window Coupe, while supporting a life-changing cause. With its breathtaking performance, cutting-edge design, and exclusive ZTK Performance Package, this Torch Red masterpiece is ready to become the crown jewel of any car enthusiast's collection. Plus, you'll take home an additional $25,000 in cash!

A Supercar Like No Other

Chevrolet has redefined "King of the Hill" with the 2025 Corvette ZR1, featuring a 1,064-hp LT7 V8 engine. The revolutionary 5.5L DOHC flat-plane crank engine is paired with twin 76 mm turbochargers, propelling this beast to a GM-estimated top speed of over 215 mph and a blistering sub-10-second quarter-mile. With near-zero turbo lag, an 8,000 RPM redline, and groundbreaking aerodynamics, the ZR1 is not just fast—it’s a masterpiece of engineering.

The ZTK Performance Package elevates the ZR1 into track-ready territory. Highlights include:

High wing and front dive planes for maximum downforce (over 1,200 lbs at top speed)

Tall-hood Gurney lip and underbody strakes for optimized aerodynamics

Stiffer springs and Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2R tires for unmatched grip

Its bold Torch Red exterior, accented with Visible Carbon Fiber and Gloss Black Forged Aluminum Wheels, ensures this ZR1 stands out wherever it goes.

Luxury Meets Power

Inside, the ZR1 offers a refined, driver-focused cockpit with unique stitching, ZR1 badges, and a boost gauge as a nod to its turbocharged prowess. It’s a perfect balance of high-performance technology and luxurious comfort.

Your entry directly supports MS Solutions, a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to improving the lives of those living with Multiple Sclerosis (MS). Every donation helps fund grants for essential services and equipment, from wheelchair ramps to cooling aids, positively impacting families across all 50 states and Puerto Rico.

Don’t Miss Out!

This exclusive opportunity won’t last long. Enter now to win the ultimate supercar and $25,000 cash while making a difference in the lives of individuals with MS.

Click below to secure your chance to own the 2025 Corvette ZR1 and support a meaningful cause today!

