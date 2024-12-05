Win the Ferrari-Killer: The 2005 Ford GT Could Be Yours

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Enter to win a pristine 2005 Ford GT, a modern tribute to Ford’s Le Mans-winning GT40, supporting veterans and children’s charities.

Relive the legacy of Ford’s Le Mans triumph with the chance to own a 2005 Ford GT, a car inspired by the legendary GT40 Mark II that famously dethroned Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1966. This supercar, with only 3,000 miles on the odometer, offers a modern twist on a historic racing icon and could be yours through the Ford GT Dream Giveaway.

The 2005 Ford GT captures the spirit of the GT40 while delivering a host of modern innovations. Powered by a supercharged 5.4L V8 engine, it produces an exhilarating 550 horsepower. Combining classic performance with modern practicality, it features advanced safety measures like antilock brakes and dual airbags, as well as comforts such as leather-trimmed power seats, air conditioning, a McIntosh audio system, and keyless entry.

Hand-built by skilled technicians in Wixom, Michigan, this specific GT comes loaded with premium options, including painted racing stripes, lightweight BBS forged aluminum wheels, and red-painted brake calipers. Its retro design pays homage to the 1966 Le Mans-winning GT40 while ensuring modern drivability and performance.

Ford designed the 2005 GT to embody the same dominance over its competitors as the GT40. It continues to outshine modern Ferraris, such as the 360 Modena, while offering the convenience of filling up at your local gas station.

By entering, you’ll not only have a shot at owning this collector’s dream car but also support veterans and children’s charities. If you win, the giveaway will even cover the estimated federal prize tax, making it easier for you to drive this marvel into your garage. Alternatively, you can opt for $300,000 in cash instead!

Don’t miss your chance to claim this Ferrari-killer and support a worthy cause. Enter today!

