Win a 2025 Corvette ZR1 with ZTK Performance Package and $25,000 Cash – Support MS Solutions!

Get ready to experience the thrill of a lifetime! You can now enter for your chance to win the all-new 2025 Corvette ZR1 Split Window Coupe, complete with the ZTK Performance Package, in a stunning Torch Red finish. Not only will you be cruising in Chevrolet’s most powerful Corvette ever built, but you’ll also receive $25,000 cash to sweeten the deal. Plus, your donation supports MS Solutions, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping individuals with Multiple Sclerosis (MS).

The 2025 Corvette ZR1 is an automotive masterpiece, boasting an incredible 1,064 horsepower and 828 lb-ft of torque from its high-revving 5.5-liter LT7 V8 engine with a flat-plane crank. Capable of reaching over 215 MPH and a sub-10-second quarter mile, this ZR1 redefines performance with a twin-turbocharged engine that eliminates turbo lag and offers unparalleled acceleration.

Equipped with the ZTK Performance Package, this Corvette is designed for serious track enthusiasts. Features like the large high wing, front dive planes, and Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2R tires, combined with over 1,200 pounds of downforce, ensure top-tier aerodynamics and handling. The ZR1's advanced suspension, aggressive aero package, and unique body design make it a true track weapon, while the exclusive interior includes custom ZR1 badging, a boost gauge, and luxurious finishes.

Your donation helps fund MS Solutions' vital programs, providing support and resources to individuals living with Multiple Sclerosis across the U.S. and Puerto Rico. From healthcare devices to adaptive services, MS Solutions is committed to improving the quality of life for those with MS. Enter today, and you could drive home in this jaw-dropping 2025 Corvette ZR1, all while supporting a great cause!

