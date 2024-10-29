Win a 2025 Corvette ZR1 Coupe with ZTK Performance Package and $25,000 Cash!

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Car enthusiasts, here’s your chance to win the most powerful Corvette ever built: a 2025 Corvette ZR1 Coupe with the ZTK Performance Package, finished in striking Torch Red with Visible Carbon Fiber Accents. And with $25,000 cash included, this opportunity not only fulfills automotive dreams but also supports a vital cause, with all proceeds going to MS Solutions, a non-profit that assists those living with Multiple Sclerosis.

Known as the “King of the Hill,” the all-new Corvette ZR1 delivers jaw-dropping performance with its 5.5L DOHC flat-plane crank LT7 V8 engine, which produces a staggering 1,064 horsepower and 828 lb-ft of torque. This makes it the most powerful V8-powered sports car globally. The ZR1’s engine features advanced engineering, including 76 mm twin turbochargers that are built directly into the exhaust manifold, designed to nearly eliminate turbo lag and maximize response. With an 8,000 RPM redline, a GM-estimated top speed of over 215 mph, and a projected quarter-mile time under 10 seconds, the ZR1 is built to dominate on any track.

The ZTK Performance Package on this ZR1 transforms it into a true track weapon. The package includes a prominent high rear wing, front dive planes, underbody strakes, and Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2R tires, generating over 1,200 pounds of downforce for supreme stability at top speed. The package also features a flow-through front hood, designed to optimize cooling while increasing front downforce, and a new side intake profile to keep the rear brakes cool.

Inside, the ZR1’s cockpit is both luxurious and purpose-built, with unique stitching, ZR1-specific badging, and a factory boost gauge. This is the first factory turbocharged Corvette, and it offers a driving experience unlike any other.

Donating to enter for your chance to win not only puts you in the running for this high-performance supercar but also supports MS Solutions’ mission to help those affected by Multiple Sclerosis. Don’t miss the chance to own this American supercar legend and contribute to a worthy cause—enter today!

