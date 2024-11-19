Win a 2025 Corvette ZR1 Coupe with ZTK Performance With 50% More Entries

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Enter to win the most powerful Corvette ever—1,064-hp ZR1 Coupe with ZTK Package—in Sebring Orange, supporting great causes.

Are you ready to experience the ultimate in American muscle car engineering? Enter today for a chance to win a brand-new 2025 Corvette ZR1 Coupe, outfitted with the ZTK Performance Package and finished in the striking Sebring Orange. This is the most powerful Corvette ever produced, promising an exhilarating driving experience for one lucky winner.

The 2025 Corvette ZR1, nicknamed the "King of the Hill," returns with a groundbreaking 5.5L twin-turbocharged DOHC flat-plane crank V8 engine, known as the LT7. Delivering a jaw-dropping 1,064 horsepower at 7,000 rpm and 828 lb-ft of torque at 6,000 rpm, this is the most powerful V8 ever built by an American automaker. Chevrolet’s engineering marvel is designed to challenge the best supercars on the market, whether in coupe or convertible form.

With a GM-estimated top speed of over 215 mph, the Corvette ZR1 rockets down the quarter mile in under 10 seconds, showcasing its unparalleled track capabilities. The ZTK Performance Package adds to its dominance, featuring an aggressive carbon fiber aero setup that generates over 1,200 pounds of downforce at top speed. Not only does this enhance stability, but it also helps the ZR1 achieve its razor-sharp handling and performance benchmarks.

The ZR1 Coupe pays homage to Corvette’s storied past by reviving the iconic split rear window, blending classic styling with modern aerodynamic advancements. This combination of heritage and cutting-edge engineering makes the ZR1 a standout in the Corvette lineup, and as Corvette Chief Engineer Josh Holder states, it sits at the very top, satisfying the sports car community’s insatiable thirst for performance.

Don’t miss this opportunity to own the pinnacle of Corvette engineering. Enter today by making a donation, and you could soon find yourself behind the wheel of this supercharged legend. Support a great cause and get one step closer to putting the 2025 Corvette ZR1 with the ZTK Performance Package in your garage.

