Motorious Readers Get More Entries To Win This 2024 Corvette Z06 Convertible

Win a 2024 Corvette Z06 Convertible with the Z07 Performance Package and $25,000.

Here's your chance to win the ultimate American supercar! Enter the sweepstakes to win a stunning 2024 Corvette Z06 Convertible, complete with the Z07 Performance Package. This beauty comes in an eye-catching Riptide Blue Metallic with a sleek Sky Cool Gray interior. Loaded with performance upgrades, including Magnetic Selective Ride Control, Brembo Carbon Ceramic brakes, and a Carbon Fiber Aero Package, this Corvette is a true track-ready monster.

Powered by a 5.5L flat-plane crank V8 engine, the Z06 delivers an astonishing 670 horsepower at 8,400 RPM and 460 lb-ft of torque, with an 8,600 RPM redline. Equipped with an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission, this Z06 ensures lightning-fast gear changes, while the dry sump oil system keeps the engine cool even under intense driving conditions. The Z07 Performance Package elevates the experience even further with competition-grade features like sport bucket seats, carbon fiber accents, and a sueded microfiber-wrapped steering wheel, all designed to deliver a thrilling yet refined driving experience.

Beyond the car’s performance, your entry also helps support two veteran-focused charities: TRI Industries, which provides job opportunities for veterans, and the Soldiers for the Truth Foundation, which assists veterans suffering from PTSD and traumatic brain injuries. Every donation goes a long way in supporting these noble causes.

This is your opportunity to drive away in an American supercar that offers unrivaled speed, style, and performance—all while supporting our nation's heroes. Enter today to make this 2024 Corvette Z06 Convertible with Z07 Performance Package yours!

