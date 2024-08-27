Wilmington plc's (LON:WIL) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 65% Above Its Share Price

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Wilmington fair value estimate is UK£6.27

Wilmington's UK£3.79 share price signals that it might be 40% undervalued

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Wilmington plc (LON:WIL) as an investment opportunity by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£23.1m UK£25.7m UK£25.8m UK£26.0m UK£26.3m UK£26.6m UK£27.0m UK£27.5m UK£27.9m UK£28.4m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 0.26% Est @ 0.76% Est @ 1.11% Est @ 1.36% Est @ 1.53% Est @ 1.65% Est @ 1.73% Est @ 1.79% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 6.2% UK£21.7 UK£22.8 UK£21.5 UK£20.4 UK£19.4 UK£18.5 UK£17.7 UK£16.9 UK£16.2 UK£15.5

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£191m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.9%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.2%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2034 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£28m× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (6.2%– 1.9%) = UK£675m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£675m÷ ( 1 + 6.2%)10= UK£369m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is UK£559m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of UK£3.8, the company appears quite good value at a 40% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Wilmington as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.2%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.886. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Wilmington

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Currently debt free.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Earnings growth over the past year is below its 5-year average.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Professional Services market.

Opportunity

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for WIL.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For Wilmington, we've put together three important items you should look at:

Risks: You should be aware of the 2 warning signs for Wilmington (1 is significant!) we've uncovered before considering an investment in the company. Future Earnings: How does WIL's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

